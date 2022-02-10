Lincoln Will Reportedly Debut 5 Electric SUVs Through 2026

Ford has the Mustang Mach-E, so where’s the Lincoln equivalent? According to people familiar with the premium automaker’s product strategy, an electric vehicle of a similar footprint will arrive very soon.
Reuters learned of “at least 5 new battery-powered sport utility vehicles through 2026” from the aforementioned insiders, which is a lot. Lincoln may very well cover everything from the compact to the full-size segments, two extremes that are currently represented by the Corsair and Navigator.
Given that Ford’s luxed-up brand has recently ditched sedans and coupes in favor of utility vehicles, we can further assume the Lincoln Motor Company prepares for the incoming EV switch as early as ‘26. The upmarket marque was previously expected to phase out internal combustion engines by ‘30.
Bear in mind this information hasn’t been officially confirmed. Lincoln may very well offer ICEs alongside zero-emission vehicles for the foreseeable future. Or better said, as long as the CAFE standards allow it. Between 2023 and 2026, automakers have to improve their annual fleet-wide fuel economy by 5 to 10 percent for passenger cars and light trucks. At the end of 2026, real-world efficiency is expected to hit 40 miles per gallon (5.8 l/100 km).
That said, let’s go through Lincoln’s current lineup. Made up exclusively of SUVs, it consists of the compact Corsair, mid-size Nautilus, also mid-size Aviator, and the full-size Navigator based on the F-150 pickup. Reuters did mention five electric SUVs, which raises more questions than it answers.
It’s easy to imagine a subcompact entry, but I have to give it a hard pass because this particular segment would only water down the brand. That said, could we be in for a coupe-styled crossover? Or better still, could Lincoln revive the Blackwood/Mark LT for an F-150 Lightning-based luxotruck?
As previously mentioned, there are more questions than answers. In the meantime, we’re certain the first Lincoln EV is coming this year as a 2023 model. Test mules have been previously spotted wearing Mustang Mach-E bodywork.
