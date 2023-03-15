Ford Bronco Orders in Europe Are Around the Corner, Better Sit Down for the Prices

The second largest U.S. automaker is keen on emphasizing that its legendary Jeep Wrangler rival is a highly exclusive affair on the Old Continent, as only “strictly limited numbers” will become available to selected markets.
As far as iconic off-roaders are concerned, there are some nameplates that spring to mind even when discussing the legacy with toddlers – Jeep, Land Rover, Toyota (Land Cruiser), Mercedes-Benz (G-Class), etc. But how about Ford? Well, do remember that the Blue Oval Company was one of the two companies tasked by the U.S. Army to provide them with the motorized 4x4 truck means to win WWII.
Aka, they built the Ford GPW right alongside the more renowned Willys MB jeeps, and they were not too far behind them in terms of total produced units. Alas, everyone knows the term jeep now universally applies to Stellantis’ dedicated 4x4 brand and that other automakers just had to invent their off-road SUVs to compete with them.
And, of course, they did not mind doing so – hence the current American rivalry between the Jeep Wrangler and the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco. Well, the competition is soon going to move on to European soil, albeit it is going to be a very exclusive one, instead of a mass-market effort. That is because the Old Continent will only get “strictly limited numbers” of the Ford Bronco, which is about to start the ordering process “in selected European markets for the first time.”
We have known that the Bronco was jumping across the Atlantic Ocean for a while, but now we have the full scoop and potentially even some MSRP hints. Unlike in America, where it gets Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Heritage, Badlands, Everglades, Wildtrak, and Raptor trims, European fans will only have access to a couple of them – the “hardcore Outer Banks and extreme off-road-capable Badlands” grades.
Both will be powered by a single powertrain option, the 335 ps (330 hp) and 563 Nm (415 lb-ft) EcoBoost 2.7-liter V6 engine with low-range four-wheel drive and “G.O.A.T.” (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) technology, plus the well-known ten-speed automatic transmission. Ford was weary of announcing the exact date when European Ford Bronco order books will open and did not even mention the prices or exact country availability. Alas, we do have a couple of hints.
Because it maintains an important presence in Romania even after selling the Craiova plant (where it manufactures the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine, plus EcoSport and Puma crossover SUVs) to Turkey’s Ford Otosan, they also announced several additional details for this European Union market. As such, the Ford Broncos will be available in Romania, as well, starting from 79.400 euros (including VAT) for Outer Banks and 83.400 euros for Badlands. That’s ‘a bit’ pricey, considering the $84k+ and $88k+ (at the current exchange rate) quotations!
