Ford Recalls Bronco Over Safety Concern, Owners Advised Not to Drive Vehicles

The abysmal quality of the Ford Motor Company strikes again, this time involving 163 vehicles delivered to U.S. customers. According to a recall notice recently published by the Dearborn-based automaker, only the Ford Bronco Wildtrak and Bronco Raptor are affected.
The list of affected VINs is attached below, together with said recall notice. An internal component of the steering gear is believed to have been damaged during assembly, with said damage resulting in noise, increased steering efforts, and a more worrying condition. Ford doesn’t rule out the potential to not be able to turn the steering wheel while driving, which is why owners are advised not to drive their Broncos until the repair has been completed.
Affected Bronco Wildtrak and Bronco Raptor vehicles were manufactured in the period between August 30th, 2022 and October 26th, 2022 for the 2022 model year, plus November 21st, 2022 through March 1st, 2023 for the 2023 model year. A further 188 vehicles are believed to feature a damaged steering gear, but said VINs have yet to be delivered to their rightful owners.
The fix comes in the form of a replacement steering rack, hopefully manufactured without any sort of internal damage to it. Considering that Ford launched the sixth-gen Bronco for the 2021 model year and that 2024 is right around the corner, safety-related issues caused by subpar quality control just aren’t excusable anymore.
Adding insult to injury, especially to those peeps who reserved their Broncos more than two years ago, many desirable features are heavily constrained. The Advanced 4x4 system opens the list, followed by the front electronic locking differential, Sasquatch off-road package, hard top, modular front bumper, trailer tow package, and Lux package. Even paint protection is presently constrained, as are the crawler gear seven-speed manual transmission and safari bar/brush guard.
Based on the T6.2 platform of the 2024 model year Ranger for the U.S. market, the Bronco is listed with a starting price of $34,095 sans destination freight charge for the Base trim level in two-door flavor. The recalled Wildtrak is quite a bit more expensive at $54,580 for the two-door and $55,620 for the four-door, whereas the four-door-only Raptor retails at a whopping $76,580.
The Wildtrak received HOSS 3.0 suspension for the 2023 model year, which slots right between version 2.0 of Sasquatch-equipped Broncos and version 4.0 of the Raptor. HOSS stands for High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension. Version 3.0 highlights come in the guise of internal bypass dampers from Fox and… wait for it… the heavy-duty steering rack from the Raptor.
The 2.7L EcoBoost and 10R automatic transmission are standard in the Wildtrak, whereas the Raptor levels up to a 3.0L version of the twin-turbocharged V6 engine. With premium unleaded in the fuel tank, the force-fed mill cranks out 418 ponies and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).
