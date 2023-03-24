New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X Is an Off-Road-Ready Truck for Australia Priced From $75,990

Ford has expanded the Ranger family in Australia with a new member: the Wildtrak X. Bridging the gap between the Wildtrak and Raptor, it features additional mechanical and visual mods, and it is more off-road-focused.
Set to arrive at dealers in the second half of the year, the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X starts at $75,990. That’s Australian dollars, and it translates to US$51,005 at the current exchange rates.
Improved suspension is part of the makeover. It features Bilstein Position-Sensitive Damers that allow for better fine-tuning and calibration. With a monotube design and nitrogen-charged exterior reservoir, they have an increased bandwidth for better dual-driving characteristics. Tuned for touring and payload, the suspension is said to not sacrifice the comfort during unladed driving.
Wrapped around the new 17-inch alloys are the 265/70 General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires. Combined with the overhauled suspension, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X has 30 mm (1.2 in) wider tracks, and 26 mm (1 in) more ground clearance compared to the non-X variant. It also features the full-time four-wheel drive system, as well as the Trail Turn Assist, Trail Control, Rock Crawl, and Flexible Rack System.
Available in Cyber Orange, a hue exclusive to this model, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is equipped with a new grille design with integrated LED lights. It has Matrix LED headlamps, as well as a steel bash plate, cast aluminum side steps, black oval badges at both ends, distinctive lettering on the hood, and ‘Wildtrak X’ logos. Further contributing to the enhanced look are the wheel lip moldings, grille surround, bumper H-bar, rear bumper, mirror casings, door handles, and fender vents that have an asphalt black finish.
Opening the door will reveal the leather-accented seats, with Miko suede. Special embroidery can be seen on the seatbacks, upper glovebox, and all-weather floor mats. On top of these, it has Terra suede wrapped on certain elements, and Cyber Orange for some well-deserved contrast stitching on the door cards, steering wheel, gear shifter, and seats. Moreover, the Dearborn company has equipped it with the bigger 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster normally reserved to the Platinum and Raptor variants of the Ranger, and they have also given it the B&O premium audio, and overhead auxiliary switch bank for different accessories.
Those opting for Ford’s new Ranger Wildtrak X Down Under will have to make do with the diesel engine. The 2.0-liter bi-turbo unit develops 150 kW (204 ps/201 hp) and a healthy 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. The output and thrust are directed to both axles via a ten-speed automatic transmission. According to the automaker, this is the first Ranger model to meet the Light Duty Truck EU Stage 6 emissions level, and it requires the use of AdBlue.
