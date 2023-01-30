2024 Ford Edge Gets Funky Attire for Cold-Weather Testing, Might Launch in the U.S.

The new Ford Edge didn’t greet visitors at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China as predicted, but it revealed its styling thanks to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As a result, we know what it looks like inside and out, so you may want to ignore the pointless camouflage of this tester that was recently spotted testing in the cold close to the Arctic Circle.
Images taken by our spy photographers reveal the obvious, which is a new-gen Ford Edge with funky camouflage. The trippy attire can be seen below the window line, as the roof and pillars did not feature any stickers. The same goes for the grille, and front and rear lights. The wheels are identical to those equipping the car showcased by the Chinese authorities right before the Winter Holidays.
Overall, the 2024 Edge looks like an evolution of its predecessor. It has a wide grille flanked by the new headlights, curvaceous lines, flush-mounted door handles, and new back end. We also know that the overall footprint has grown in size, as the vehicle measures 5,000 mm (196.9 in) from bumper to bumper, and that it is 1,961 mm (77.2 in) wide, and 1,773 mm (69.8 in) tall. This makes it 221 mm (8.7 in) longer, 33 mm (1.3 in) wider, and 31 mm (1.2 in) taller. The wheelbase has increased from 2,850 mm (112.2 in) to 2,950 mm (116.1 in), so there is more space on the inside.
Speaking of the interior, it has three rows of seats, though the rear ones are more suitable to children. Previous images of the vehicle have also revealed a very wide infotainment system, with a free-standing design, and a digital instrument cluster, as well as a new center console that hosts a small gear shifter, and new steering wheel. Expect additional upholstery and trim options, as well as fresh comfort, technology, and safety gear from the redesigned crossover that may not be a China-only affair, as it is believed to eventually make its way to Europe and the United States as well.
We have yet to learn where it will be built for the West, assuming that it will indeed launch over here, considering that the Oakville factory in Ontario, Canada, is being turned into an electric vehicle manufacturing facility. This is where five models will hit production, with the first one expected to roll off the line in 2025. We also don’t know what will power it, but reports point to a 2.0-liter four-pot EcoBoost, with 252 ps (248 hp/185 kW), and a hybrid with a combined 275 ps (271 hp/202 kW). More details on the all-new Ford Edge should be released when it touches down in China later this year.
