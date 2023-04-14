Ford BlueCruise Reaches UK, Trial by AI Seeks Driverless Cars Off the Assembly Line

The Blue Oval Company has some very interesting news related to BlueCruise hands-free or even AI-assisted driverless technology for the United Kingdom and Greater Europe.
It is no secret that self-driving technology has taken a step back from glorious automaker promises that everything will be driverless in just a few years from now. Instead, they are now taking baby steps, even the few companies still seeking to advance such technologies. The Americans are among them, primarily thanks to Tesla's Autopilot, General Motors' hands-free Super Cruise, and Ford's direct competitor, aka BlueCruise.
Speaking of the latter, the Blue Oval company recently announced that the UK's Department for Transport allowed it to bring its hands-free driving systems to Great Britain. As such, Ford has become the inaugural automaker that has a "hands-off, eyes-on" advanced driver assistance technology (Level 2) approved in the country. However, as always, there are some caveats. First and foremost, it will not work as intended everywhere and every time, as it needs to pre-map the roads.
As such, motorways are the first source of cool, Level 2 BlueCruise bragging rights. Ford also wanted everyone to know that it was the first to gain regulatory approval in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. For now, the motorway network in Great Britain will have to suffice, with 2,300 miles (3,700 km) of pre-mapped roads in England, Scotland, and Wales getting the BlueZone designation. Privacy is an interesting issue, but Ford elegantly circumvents potential scandals because driver attentiveness will be continually checked by "sophisticated infrared camera technology" rather than being shot on old-fashioned regular video systems.
Plus, the computer constantly monitors "road markings, speed signs, and evolving traffic conditions to control steering, acceleration, braking, and lane positioning, as well as to maintain safe and consistent distances to vehicles ahead – right down to a complete halt in traffic jams." For now, only the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV is eligible for BlueCruise via a new subscription – the first 90 days are free, and then drivers must pay £17.99 (around $22.5 at the current exchange rates) per month to enjoy the hands-free driving perks at up to 80 mph (130 kph).
Naturally, the US automaker is interested in bringing the technology to other European countries, but regulatory hurdles and vehicle availability currently limit it. Further models in the lineup will gain BlueCruise in the coming years. Plus, the company hopes to piggyback on older Mustang Mach-E models featuring the optional Tech Pack or Tech Pack + to enable BlueCruise via a future Ford Power-Up software update. By the way, speaking of the Old Continent and self-driving technology, there is news from Germany, too.
Over at the Ford Cologne EV Center, the Detroit carmaker has just trialed AI technology that could soon allow Ford cars to "drive themselves off the assembly line with no one at the wheel!" This automated driving technology is aimed at increasing plant efficiency and safety, and via the new E-SELF research project, vehicles could also reach final testing, self-charge, and park ready for delivery entirely autonomously. EV production is scheduled to kick off later this year, with plans for 600k units hitting Europe yearly from 2026.
For now, the E-SELF endeavor is a long-running two-and-a-half-year trial of V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure communication) undertaken with various partners like the Institute of Automotive Engineering of the Technische Universität Braunschweig and Kopernikus Automotive. At the same time, the Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection helped with €2 million ($2.21 million) in funding.
