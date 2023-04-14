Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 Is the Biggest and Baddest Ford F-150 Raptor out There

Hennessey is pretty much synonymous with ultra-fast American vehicles, as their portfolio comprises some of the hottest machines born on this side of the world. Their record-chasing hypercar needs to be mentioned too, and so does one of the most extreme takes on the Ford F-150 Raptor.
It's called the VelociRaptor 6x6, and it is a bigger and badder version of the go-fast pickup. As its name implies, it is a three-axle proposal that looks ready to take on pretty much anything Mother Nature could throw at it.
Besides its six-wheel drive nature, the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 features Fox suspension and a three-inch (76-mm) lift kit. It rides on 37-inch off-road tires that hug the 20-inch wheels and features an LED light bar, custom front and rear bumpers, underbody protection, and a massive bed. Measuring 8 feet (2.4 meters) in length, it is 2.5 feet (0.8 m) longer than the one of the stock Ford F-150 Raptor, and its capacity has increased by 45%, the tuner based in the Lone Star State says.
Without any mods, the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine develops 450 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque. Nonetheless, the VelociRaptor 6x6 sports new software, intercooler piping, a high-flow air induction system, an upgraded intercooler, and a stainless steel exhaust system. As a result, the output has increased to 558 hp and the thrust to 672 lb-ft (911 Nm). Road testing for up to 500 miles (805 km) is part of the conversion process, and Hennessey will also test it on the dyno to ensure it delivers the promised numbers. For extra peace of mind, the monstrous truck is accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty.
Hennessey's VelociRaptor 6x6 is available to order, and it has been since last year. Each of these builds is going to set you back an eye-watering $399,950, and the price includes the donor vehicle too. But wait a minute, did we say that it has been around since last year? Yep, we sure did, and the whole reason behind putting the hypothetical spotlight on it once again was a video released by the tuner. Embedded at the bottom of the page, it was shot at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds, and it pretty much shows what the heavily modified Ford F-150 Raptor can do, both on and off the track.
Thus, if you were looking for such footage, you found it, so all you have to do now is scroll down and hit that play button. Oh, you shouldn't open a bag of chips because the clip is only a little over two and a half minutes long. That said, you're one mouse click away from watching the VelociRaptor 6x6 in its natural habitat.
