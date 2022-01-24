Bagged Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 Feels Like a Madly Practical Tuner's Posh Dream

Sometimes, being a little older makes for golden virtual projects. Or, rather, two-tone burgundy and creamy air-lifted pickup truck creations. With a Texas-tuned 6x6 twist, for good measure.
Right now, all North American automotive eyes are on all sorts of Broncos (both of the VelociRaptor and OEM Raptor variety) and Cadillac Escalade-V high-performance SUV trick or treats. Trucks, not so much.
But the mass-market, extreme dune-bashing Bronco performance or the subtly posh Escalade-V interest is mostly valid across the real world. The virtual realm, meanwhile, has all sorts of pickup truck dreams. Or, nightmares, if that’s not exactly your cup of tea. Though, you know, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder.
Anyway, it seems that Rostislav Prokop, the Czech virtual artist behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, has anticipated the recent – and extremely cool Hennessey VelociRaptor assault. The Sealy, Texas-based aftermarket company just put into production its 2022 VelociRaptor 600 (F-150) and VelociRaptor 400 (Bronco) tuning builds, after all.
The pixel master, on the other hand, has decided to rekindle our fond or repulsive memories of an older F-150 Raptor creation: Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 6x6. The idea was to give them almost $350k in exchange for a 2017 to 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor truck. One that would get 6X6 locking rear axles, upgraded Fox suspension, new 20-inch wheels and off-road tires, special front/rear bumpers, a rollbar, and LED lights. Oh, and a twin-turbo V6 update to more than 600 horsepower, of course...
Now, with all those changes, one would assume the OEM-tuned 6x6 conversion would be more than complete. Well, either to our viewing pleasure or disgrace (this one clearly gives us mixed feelings), it seems that enough is never enough. As such, the artist’s vision includes a few additional virtual tricks.
Chief among them would be the Air Lift Performance bagged suspension management system. But that’s not all, as the video embedded below shows the Air Lift Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 sporting a tasty two-tone burgundy and creamy paintjob, along with a chromed set of deep-dish wheels. Not to mention the low icing on the cake – the matching-chromed dual exhaust setup!
