1,012 HP Hennessey Mammoth 6x6 Officially in Production, Costs North of $449,950

19 Apr 2022, 12:18 UTC ·
Hennessey’s Mammoth 1000 6x6 is the biggest truck ever created in the tuner’s 30-year history, measuring an imposing 283 inches (719 cm) in length. It’s also insanely powerful and expensive, putting down 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft (1,313 Nm) of torque, while setting you back at least $449,950.
Sounds like a pipe dream? Rest assured it’s not. The Mammoth is, in fact, already in production, with Hennessey committed to building 12 units per year. This thing also stands nearly seven feet high and 88 inches wide, meaning it will dwarf not only regular passenger cars, but other trucks too.

Power comes from a Dodge Ram TRX engine, which in case you did the math, took on an extra 300 hp and 319 lb-ft (433 Nm) of torque, compared to stock.

Aside from the performance upgrades, this monstrous 6x6 also comes with locking rear axles, Bilstein suspension, 20-inch wheels with 37-inch off-road tires, plus a third axle that extends overall length by more than four feet – by the way, that nearly half a million-dollar price tag also includes the actual Ram TRX truck on which this is based.

“Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6x6 is definitely turned up to 12! Everything on the Mammoth 6x6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing – plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road. It’s the undisputed king of the road,” said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey.

Other highlights include the uprated front and rear bumpers, additional LED lights and a bespoke interior, which adds exclusivity. Speaking of which, the Mammoth isn’t Hennessey’s first-ever 6x6 truck, with the company having already built and delivered more than 20 VelociRaptor 6x6 and Goliath 6x6 Silverado trucks to customers worldwide.

The new Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX is available to order now through authorized Ram retailers, or directly through the Texas-based tuner. You can also have it shipped globally, so if you have the money, don’t worry about the logistics.
