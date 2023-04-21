The 2024 Lincoln Black Stallion Comes From a CGI Universe as a Dark Horse Sibling

The Blue Oval company is currently in a position of power regarding passenger cars – although it has just one nameplate on sale! That is overwhelming, right? Though, not necessarily for pony and muscle car fans.
The rivaling Asian automakers are all struggling to keep the passenger car flame alive, and here it is, the second largest of the Big Detroit Three taking the hype to stratospheric levels with just one word: Mustang, baby! OK, that is technically two words, but you get the hint. And it is all GM and Stellantis' fault for achieving that.
If anyone needs to remember, the near future course is set in stone for the Detroit-based sports car boat. As such, the ICE-powered Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Charger plus Challenger are soon going the way of the dodo. The former's sixth generation is ceasing production next January after a lonely Collector's Edition, and there are no plans for an immediate successor. At least GM had the decency to promise the Camaro nameplate is not dead – it's just taking a break to assess its priorities.
Meanwhile, the latter two will go out with seven bangs instead of just one, all part of the 'Last Call' special edition roster. After that, it's time to welcome in the nine levels of Banshee EV prowess that were created for the series-production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. As for the 2024 Mustang, the seventh by its name (aka S650), it will keep the ICE banner up with EcoBoost and Coyote V8 passion. Naturally, all eyes are turned on the Ford pony and muscle car as the automaker reveals all the juicy details ahead of production kicking off next month and first deliveries reaching nationwide deliveries (before hitting some 100+ international markets) later this summer.
Of course, that attracted a lot of attention from everywhere – both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has even abandoned his vintage CGI series for another moment of Lincoln-Mustang madness after he first tried to anger everyone and their mother with an ugly-looking "Lincolnized" sixth-generation Ford Bronco off-road SUV.
Luckily, taking the 2024 Ford Mustang through the CGI dicing and slicing process needed to make it a proud Lincoln sports car is like plastic surgery required to enhance inherent beauty rather than repair a full-frontal accident like with the Lincoln Bronco. As such, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse looks absolutely spot on as a posher Lincoln 'Black Stallion.' Too bad it's just wishful thinking, and that it might never arrive on the market with a supercharged Coyote V8, a racing-inspired suspension, and a luxurious interior riddled with leather and wood trimmings.
