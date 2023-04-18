2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors Revealed, Blue Ember Metallic Looks Fantastic

The build & price tool for the 2024 model year Mustang has been online since the end of March 2023. The Ford Motor Company has recently published a release containing pictures of all 12 colors available for the S650, beginning with the oh-so-special Blue Ember Metallic.
There is, however, a catch. Blue Ember Metallic is exclusive to the Dark Horse Premium, which costs $61,865 sans destination charge as opposed to $59,270 for the Dark Horse. Ford offers the superb-looking finish only in conjunction with the Dark Horse Appearance Package, which adds $1,250 to the tally. Available in Blue Ember Metallic, Vapor Blue Metallic, or Shadow Black, the Appearance Package further adds a black-painted roof, Notorious Blue brake calipers with Brembo lettering in Grabber Blue, and hood graphics.
The Dark Horse Premium can be further optioned in Grabber Blue Metallic, Atlas Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Race Red, and Oxford White. Lower down the spectrum, the EcoBoost and GT are available in 11 finishes, including a handful of colors that you can't get on the Dark Horse. These are Iconic Silver Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, and Yellow Splash Metallic. There's something in there for everyone, but do bear in mind that the exterior color may be dictated by the extras you plan on adding, as it is the case with the Dark Horse Appearance Package.
Scheduled to start production on May 1, the S650 is currently facing a few constraints. Ford has recently issued a stop build on the Dark Horse, the aforementioned black-painted roof isn't available at all, and neither is the convertible. No 100A equipment group either. 101A and higher equipment groups must be ordered together with a package or trim level that includes the wrapped leather center console. Said package is the Performance Package, whereas the equipment groups in question are the 201A and 401A.
Ford cannot afford to blunder in the first model year of the S650, partly because this is when most orders come in, and partly because Ford loyalists have already had enough of the Dearborn-based automaker's rather deficient way of handling retail orders for the Bronco.
Ford should also be aware that it's in a position of strength in the segment because General Motors and Stellantis are both discontinuing their internal combustion-engined pony car and muscle car. The Camaro may come back as an electric sedan, whereas the Challenger will be indirectly replaced by a three-door coupe Charger on the STLA Large platform with – of course – electric muscle.
Coming exclusively with an automatic, the EcoBoost is joined by two distinct manuals and the same 10-speed automatic transmission for the GT and Dark Horse grades. The S650 is expected to end production in 2029, when the S750 will reportedly start rolling off the line as an all-electric coupe.
