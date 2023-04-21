Subtly Facelifted Tesla Model Y Joins Streamlined Model 3 Refresh, Albeit Only in CGI

The American multinational automotive and clean energy company currently headquartered in Austin, Texas, just revealed its first-quarter financial results for 2023, and things could be looking better! Or everything is fine and dandy – depending on who is reporting and how they are interpreting the recent price wars.
As a reminder, Tesla has so far cut its prices no less than six times this year, with the Tesla Model 3 RWD currently starting at $39,990 and the entire Model Y range getting some adjustments, as well. That should be great news for customers – especially when everyone around Tesla is hiking MSRPs, sometimes to thick-skinned quotations – as Ford does with the F-150 Lightning. Alas, following the Q1 earnings call, Tesla stock dived because the pricing strategy hurt its revenue marks.
Investors cared little about the fact that the company is once again profitable or how it still holds strong margins despite the price cuts – they were more interested in the fact that its net income dropped more than 20% from the same period last year. Oh well, we all know that no good deed shall remain unpunished, right? But there are solutions to the puzzle of keeping either investors or customers happy.
For example, Tesla could move a little faster and expedite the process of sending the long-awaited Cybertruck to the market to fight the full-size EV pickup truck establishment composed of the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, or the Ford F-150 Lightning, plus the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV or the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. Additionally, it also has the so-called 'Project Highland' in the making, which is the code name for the upcoming Tesla Model 3 facelift procedure.
Naturally, the latter's continued reporting from the rumor mill and the recent leak of a black car hiding under a tarp have attracted much attention – both in the real world and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has finally abandoned his Midjourney AI-assisted ideas in favor of a human-centric digital EV project spree.
And it all started with Tesla's Model 3 Project Highland, with the pixel master envisioning the minimalist refresh without camouflage – albeit only in CGI. That probably opened up the appetite, as next in line were the upcoming MINI Aceman electric SUV (which is embedded second below for our guilty viewing pleasure), a Chinese crossover EV, and now the popular Tesla Model Y! That's right, the pixel master did the only logical thing possible and thought that all changes could easily be applied to the battery-powered compact crossover SUV, as well.
Investors cared little about the fact that the company is once again profitable or how it still holds strong margins despite the price cuts – they were more interested in the fact that its net income dropped more than 20% from the same period last year. Oh well, we all know that no good deed shall remain unpunished, right? But there are solutions to the puzzle of keeping either investors or customers happy.
For example, Tesla could move a little faster and expedite the process of sending the long-awaited Cybertruck to the market to fight the full-size EV pickup truck establishment composed of the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, or the Ford F-150 Lightning, plus the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV or the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. Additionally, it also has the so-called 'Project Highland' in the making, which is the code name for the upcoming Tesla Model 3 facelift procedure.
Naturally, the latter's continued reporting from the rumor mill and the recent leak of a black car hiding under a tarp have attracted much attention – both in the real world and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has finally abandoned his Midjourney AI-assisted ideas in favor of a human-centric digital EV project spree.
And it all started with Tesla's Model 3 Project Highland, with the pixel master envisioning the minimalist refresh without camouflage – albeit only in CGI. That probably opened up the appetite, as next in line were the upcoming MINI Aceman electric SUV (which is embedded second below for our guilty viewing pleasure), a Chinese crossover EV, and now the popular Tesla Model Y! That's right, the pixel master did the only logical thing possible and thought that all changes could easily be applied to the battery-powered compact crossover SUV, as well.