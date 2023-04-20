Famous Hot Wheels 1967 Chevy Camaros Look Surreal Because Now They're CGI Art

Right now, muscle car enthusiasts from around the world are going through some heavily mixed feelings. On one side of the triangle sits the ICE legacy of the 2024 Mustang, on the second lies the Dodge EV revolution, and the third one is like a black hole that swallowed the Camaro nameplate into nothingness.
Sure, we may be too dramatic. But here's the rundown. So, the 2024 Ford Mustang, which is almost ready to hit nationwide dealerships this summer in S650 seventh-generation form, will be sold in more than 100 international markets. Beginning with the US, of course, which is likely to absorb the most significant portion of EcoBoost and Coyote V8-equipped units. And people will surely rejoice at the sight behind the wheel of GTs and Dark Horses.
Meanwhile, a paradigm change awaits the Mopar fans after Dodge has completed the 2023 model year production of the ICE-powered Charger and Challenger. There are also the seven 'Last Call' editions to account for, including the 3.3k units of mind-boggling quarter-mile dragstrip madness caused by the Challenger SRT Demon 170. After that, the EV revolution with nine Banshee EV levels of power will take effect, and nothing will be the same anymore, probably.
As for the ailing sixth-generation Chevy Camaro, the legend will turn into ashes as the 2024 model year – complete with a singular Collector's Edition – will be the final one for the iconic pony and muscle car series. General Motors' corner-office head honchos have promised this is not the end of the line for the nameplate – but who knows what EV ideas of sedan and SUV variety they might have in mind? So, we better retreat to the glorious Camaro past while we still can.
And that is, apparently, a valid strategy both in the real world and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. Actually, it's a trio, just like the Detroit Three rivals. And it is all courtesy of Ish Babaria, a self-taught automotive artist (aka ish_babaria_design_v2 on social media) who has cooked these homages for something tiny in the grand scheme of things – but which is also deeply beloved.
That would be the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro by Hot Wheels, "which is one of the most famous Hot Wheels castings ever," according to the author. The pixel master started the digital series with 'The Great White,' inspired by the "Enamel White Prototype," which formed the basis for the first line of Hot Wheels cars, now known as 'The Original Sweet 16,' which was manufactured in 1967. This white version was just a prototype; only a few escaped into the open world – allegedly, by mistake.
The CGI version features a studio background, a small-block V8, 'Zoomies' on the sides, and contrasting black Keystone wheels with massive Hot Wheels Red Line tires. But wait, as there is more, so much more. The second variant, called 'Ride the Blue Lightning,' was inspired by the 2012 Hot Wheels concept and features Chevrolet's own Hyper Blue Metallic paintjob while respecting all the other details of the white version. Last but certainly not least is also the 'Tangerine Torpedo,' which pays tribute to both the HW 1967 'Maro and the 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition from the real world. Of course, it features a spectacular Crush Orange hue – and an HDRI backplate to set up the vintage mood properly!
