Lincoln Allowed To Build Its Own Ford Bronco in Fantasy Land, What Should They Name It?

About to blow two candles off its birthday cake in a couple of months, the new Ford Bronco has proved its worth as a proper off-roader and a great challenger to the likes of the Jeep Wrangler.
Sporty with many styling elements inspired by some of its predecessors, the sixth generation Bronco is offered in two body styles, with two and four doors, and it builds on an updated version of Ford's T6 platform. That may not tell you much, but it's the same construction used on the Everest and Ranger and on the latest Volkswagen Amarok.
Slotting between the Bronco Sport and Explorer in terms of pricing, the 2023 Bronco retails from $34,595 in the Base trim level, going up to at least $83,580 for the Raptor. The latter is the punchiest version of the truck, as everyone knows, and it uses a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 that churns out 418 hp and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque. The lump is connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
Mind you, despite what some may think, the Ford Bronco Raptor won't break any speed records, as it can scoot to 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over six seconds. However, it features many enhancements over the rest of the lineup, allowing it to tackle more arduous terrains. Among the highlights are the retuned chassis, improved approach, departure, and breakover angles, more fording depth, and better ground clearance, not to mention the big 37-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around the 17-inch wheels.
No one can deny the hairy-chested nature of the Ford Bronco, though some probably wish that the Blue Oval made a slightly posher version of the 4x4. But do you know which brand would have a better chance of pulling it off? That's right, Lincoln. And as it turns out, Ford's premium brand did take a swing at coming up with their very own version of the Bronco, aided by jlord8.
The rendering artist applied the Lincoln Nautilus' face to the off-roader, hence the new grille, headlights, and fog lamps. The wheels became posher than the standard ones, and this is where the pixel manipulator drew the line. Nevertheless, a real Lincoln-badged Bronco would have many other mods, including high-quality materials in the cabin, better soundproofing, and a more comfortable chassis setup. It would also be accompanied by a rather hefty sticker price, especially if it builds on the current range-topper of the series, the Raptor.
In our humble opinion, such a vehicle sounds like a long stretch, and it doesn't seem like a proper money-maker. But would you consider buying it? Drop a line down below and let us know, and while you're at it, what do you think it should be called?
