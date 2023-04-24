Castle Peak Tiny Home Has Two Living Rooms and a Gorgeous Kitchen With Full-Height Pantry

Despite the naysayers who were quick to label it as a fad, the tiny house movement is still going strong and even growing in popularity in many areas of the world. Motivated by their love for nature and freedom, many people choose to live in tiny dwellings, especially the kind built on trailers that can be moved around. And that's not only because they offer off-grid freedom and the possibility to reduce your carbon print but also because they represent a feasible solution to the current housing crisis.
There are many players in the industry that strive to meet the high demand for micro-dwellings, and one manufacturer that crafts gorgeous tiny homes with custom features is Salem, Oregon-based Tiny Mountain Houses. Their Castle Peak tiny house model stands out from the crowd through quality, impressive aesthetics, and all-around functionality.
It is offered in 24-foot, 26-foot, and 28-foot configurations and is one of their most popular options due to its versatility. The unit we're going to take a look at is a 26-foot-long and 8.5-foot-wide Castle Peak that can accommodate between two to eight people. It features not one but two living rooms thanks to its dual-loft layout, a fully functional kitchen, a bathroom, a bedroom, and ample storage space.
The home is built on a custom-made heavy-duty tubular steel trailer with individual braking axles. The builders made sure to make it suitable for year-round living, with quality insulation in the walls, ceilings, and floors. The exterior boasts LP Smart Panel with rough-sawn trim and a cedar accent, complemented by a durable standing seam metal roof and high-efficiency dual-glazed residential windows. In terms of the exterior color scheme, customers are free to choose whatever combination they prefer.
The main floor layout, as in many tiny houses, is an open area with a living room at one end and the bathroom at the other, while the kitchen occupies the middle of the house.
A comfortable U-shaped leather sofa and a center table make up the social area on the main floor. It looks like a nice place where you can host guests and family. A sliding glass door in this area is a great addition, providing seamless access to outdoor spaces and optimizing ventilation.
The bathroom in this tiny house is right next to the kitchen. It is all white and includes all the basics, such as a shower, a sink with a base cabinet, and a residential toilet.
Both lofts are accessible through removable ladders, which are a great option when you want to have more room to move around on the main level. Of course, the builder can customize the design to include a storage staircase if the client so desires.
The second loft is above the main level living room and serves as a traditional loft bedroom, accommodating a comfortable double bed and two side tables. The bed is surrounded by windows on three sides, so plenty of natural light gets in. Actually, plenty of windows throughout the house allow a lot of air and light to flood the interior.
Tiny houses might be the big new housing revolution. If you, too, have been toying with the idea of setting up a home in the middle of nature and yet close to town, Tiny Mountain Houses' Castle Peak model could be the mobile tiny dwelling you have been looking for. It will offer you comfort and craftsmanship for $92,900 for the base model.
Inside, one of the highlights is the practical usage of space, as every inch is cleverly utilized to provide functionality and practicality. The builder used white beadboard walls that make the interior seem more spacious, durable waterproof vinyl plank flooring on the main level, and pine tongue-and-groove flooring in the lofts. A fiberglass door serves as the entrance into the Castle Peak home, which welcomes you with a modern, clean interior that offers all the creature comforts of a conventional home.
The spacious kitchen is everything a modern tiny dweller would wish for. It boasts white shaker-style base cabinets, tall overhead cabinets, full-height pantries, beautiful gray countertops, and plenty of room for kitchen essentials and appliances. The gray tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances add a tinge of industrial vibe. It is well-equipped for cooking fans, with an apron sink, a two-burner electric glass cooktop, a range hood, and a full-size refrigerator.
The loft above the bathroom is arranged as a second den, where you can kick back and relax with a book in hand. It is furnished with an L-shaped sofa with a bed convertibility option, some side tables, and an open shelving unit. Adding a TV and an entertainment center would transform this loft into a media area. If more sleeping space is needed, it could also function as a regular bedroom to turn the house into a family-friendly abode.
