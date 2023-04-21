Glass-Enclosed Daylight Tiny Home Is the Perfect Romantic Retreat for Glamping Enthusiasts

Exploring the great outdoors and getting more in touch with nature is a leisure activity loved by people of all ages and from all walks of life. And with remote work becoming a mainstream business model, people gained more leisure time and increased geographic flexibility. It’s no wonder, then, that the camping and RVing industry has seen a tremendous increase in the last few years.
Camping under the stars is a wonderful experience, but roughing it in a simple tent and sleeping bag might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, there are now ways to camp in the middle of nature and still enjoy hotel-room comfort. A small cabin, tiny house, or modern glamping pod would provide you access to a place to retreat to when the insects become a nuisance.
This tiny house measures 20 feet (6 meters) in length, 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) in width, and 10.5 feet (3.2 meters) in height, providing only 161 square feet (15 square meters) of living space. Despite its compact size, it would be the perfect mobile recreational home for a couple, as it comes with all one needs for a self-catering vacation, including a spacious living/sleeping area, a bathroom, and a small kitchenette.
It could also be used as a vacation rental in a fixed location. According to the manufacturers, the structure is built on a steel base that supports its 3.5-tonne weight and can easily be put on a trailer and transported to almost any location. When used in a fixed place, the platform’s four legs need to be fixed and leveled for stability.
Designed to offer a unique experience in harmony with the natural environment and climate, Daylight is, first and foremost, a striking appearance. This glass-enclosed tiny home is small and uncomplicated, but offers a comfortable interior where you will be as close to nature as it takes, yet feel completely safe and cozy.
Moreover, it is made to be tough and resilient, with a laminated pine wood strong structure. The exterior walls, those that are not made of glass, are clad in black steel siding for an appealing modern look. The builders used four-season glass for highly-efficient insulation to ensure those residing inside will stay warm during winter and cool during the summer days. The house is also equipped with a powerful air conditioning unit for cooling and warming the place quickly.
The interior is one single open space that serves as both a living room and a bedroom. It can be fitted with either a multifunctional L-shaped sofa that converts into a large bed or a permanent queen-size bed. Whichever option you choose, stargazing from the comfort of your bed is a given, as you will be surrounded by glass walls and ceilings.
During the day, besides flooding the home’s interior with natural light, the full-height windows allow for beautiful panoramic views. You can even open the sliding glass door in front of the sofa and create a seamless indoor-outdoor transition. And when you need some privacy, you can simply use the curtains to create an intimate atmosphere.
A divider wall separates the living area from a bathroom with skylight window and a concealed kitchenette. The cooking space is limited in this tiny house, so don’t expect to prepare any elaborate meals while on vacation. However, there is enough space to fit a portable cooktop and a coffee maker.
The bathroom, on the other hand, is large and luxurious. It is fitted with a beautiful vanity, a sink, a round mirror, and a toilet. An alcove shower stall with not one, but two shower heads completes the bathroom design.
Hardwood flooring and pine wood panels on the walls, some of which are painted white, make the interior feel warm and inviting, while the exposed beams add a tinge of rustic vibe.
The Daylight tiny house can only accommodate two guests, which is why it would make a great romantic retreat. Couples willing to escape the urban noise would benefit from the magical atmosphere this glass-enclosed home would create in any environment.