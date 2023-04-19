This Custom Tiny Home Is Extra Wide, Has a Large Deck, and Is Full of Personal Touches

From the United States to New Zealand, tiny houses are in high demand nowadays, and there is an abundance of tiny home manufacturers across the globe ready to cater to interested customers. But with the veritable profusion of available tiny house models on the market, it is sometimes difficult to decide which one is right for you. That’s why many people choose to come up with their own designs to make sure their future tiny home fits their needs and preferences.
Such is the case of the custom tiny home we are going to explore here. We don’t know what builder is responsible for its construction or whether it was a DIY project, but we do know it is beautiful inside and out and is full of unique features and personal touches.
Built in 2022 with the intention to be used as an Airbnb, this tiny home on wheels offers 312 square feet (29 square meters) of livable space and could very well serve as a permanent residence, given that it includes everything one needs for a comfortable minimalist life. There is a lovely living area, a gorgeous L-shaped kitchen that could easily be mistaken for a city apartment kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and two lofts, one of which is the bedroom.
This tiny home on wheels is a 2x4 framed construction based on a custom 11.75-ft by 25.5-ft (3.6 m by 7.7 m) trailer, so it’s wider than most run-of-the-mill tiny houses, and that extra width really makes a difference in terms of interior space. Most tiny houses are just 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) wide because this is the maximum width admitted for being legally driven on roads without an Oversize Load Permit.
The exterior of the house is quite simple but eye-catching. Were it not for the large wooden deck and the bright colors used on the door and around the windows, it would have been rather ordinary. But these little details add a lot of personality to this dwelling and make it look like a fun place to live in.
Outdoor living space is the perfect way to maximize a tiny abode, especially in a climate that allows spending time outdoors, so the front deck on this build is a welcome addition. It is large enough to fit a coffee table and some chairs to turn it into a charming space where you can sip your coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening.
Large orange glass doors lead inside the house, and you walk directly into the lovely living and kitchen open-space area. A comfortable gray futon and a yellow chair provide seating space in the living area, and both convert for downstairs sleeping if needed. Open shelves at the end of the sofa are perfect for storing books and displaying photos or plants. A sideboard unit next to the wall offers additional space for decorations. There is space above it to mount a TV on the wall for entertainment.
It is very common in tiny houses for the kitchen to be the standout feature of the entire build, and this is no exception. The U-shaped kitchen takes up a lot of space on the main floor, and that’s a good thing, as it looks like the perfect spot not only to cook your favorite dishes but also to host guests, as there is plenty of seating space around the island.
It is equipped with apartment-size stainless steel appliances and custom concrete countertops. There is a full-size fridge, a four-burner cooktop with a range hood, an oven, and a big sink. The base and overhead cabinets are all gray and offer plenty of storage space for dinnerware, utensils, and food.
A carpeted storage staircase with fun punched tin decorations on the side leads up to the lofted bedroom. The design of the partition for the loft is also a standout feature, with dark-stained beams and steel railing that add architectural and aesthetic appeal.
The sleeping loft fits a king-size bed and offers enough headroom to sit up, so no crawling around to get to bed. There is also a second loft above the bathroom, but it is currently hidden behind a piece of corrugated steel sheet and is used for storage.
Finally, the bathroom is quite spacious and fully functional. It includes a tiled shower stall with frosted glass, a residential toilet, and a small white vanity with a sink and mirror.
To get an idea of how spacious the bathroom actually is, know that it also houses a stacking washer and dryer and not one but two storage units with shelves for towels, robes, and other essentials.
Though the furniture colors are on the darker side, the interior still looks light and bright due to the large French doors, numerous vinyl windows, and the white panels on the walls. Custom artwork and furnishings embellish the space, the most noteworthy being the beautiful mountain mural on the wall above the kitchen.
This custom tiny home is located in Oregon and is currently for sale for $122,500.