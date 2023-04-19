This Custom Tiny Home Is Extra Wide, Has a Large Deck, and Is Full of Personal Touches

From the United States to New Zealand, tiny houses are in high demand nowadays, and there is an abundance of tiny home manufacturers across the globe ready to cater to interested customers. But with the veritable profusion of available tiny house models on the market, it is sometimes difficult to decide which one is right for you. That’s why many people choose to come up with their own designs to make sure their future tiny home fits their needs and preferences.

26 photos Photo: Tiny Home Builders