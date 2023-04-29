Dodge Demon Drags Corvette Z06 and Coyote Mustang, Absolute Destruction Ensues, Twice

If you are a fan of pony or muscle fans and you have not been living under a Mars rock for the past few months, you already know that the ICE-powered sector has a new OEM king for the quarter-mile dragstrip, the 2023 'Last Call' Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
The 2024 Ford Mustang S650, the seventh by its name, will soon get left alone trying to keep the ICE-powered banner up. Meanwhile, the sixth-gen Chevy Camaro will bow out next January, after a lonely 2024MY Collector's Edition, with no successor planned in the near future. As for Mopar fans, some of them are in tears, while others might rejoice at the thought of no less than nine levels of Banshee EV prowess.
This is because the 2023 model year Dodge Challenger and Charger variants are the final hurrahs for the Hemi V8. When production ends, and the dust settles on the seven 'Last Call' special editions, everyone will turn their attention to the series-production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, a two-door that will show Tesla that muscle cars know how to stay silent and give out zero emissions while they battle for quarter-mile dragstrip glory.
Alas, until that happens, there is still a bit of time left for the mind-blowing 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 to showcase its 1,025-hp E85 prowess at the track, complete with promises of eight-second greatness. However, Stellantis is never in a hurry to release these monsters in the wild, so while we patiently wait for the first third-party skirmishes, let us remember there is another Demon still lurking around.
A good case in point – at least for quarter-mile dragstrip fans – could be made by the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube, who is a significant fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip and never misses a chance to check out the local brawls, especially the contentious ones. As such, his latest feature embedded below is focused on a black Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that duked it out with an 'older' C6 Chevy Corvette Z06, plus a contemporary Ford Mustang GT dubbed 'The Verdict.'
Also called 'Thunder by the River,' MRP is always a place full of surprises. And on this occasion, we are learning the importance of paying attention to the Christmas tree and having a proper response time. On the first occasion, the Mopar racer botched the attempt and dropped the ball in GM's yard. The crimson Z06 was only natural in taking a decisive advantage based on the slip-up, so the skirmish ended in absolute 12.7s versus 12.35s destruction in favor of 'America's sports car.'
Then, from the 0:55 mark, a Blue Oval came along to see if it could also disgrace the local Mopar fan crowd. Only this time, it was the other way around, and the Dodge Demon driver moved swiftly to take command of the brawl from early on. As such, it was his turn to wipe the floor with the competition, hence the much more elegant 11.39s (at 127 mph / 204 kph) versus 12.35s victory. Well, lesson well learned, as it turns out. Hopefully, the Demon 170 owners will be even smoother sailors than their SRT Demon peers, and those glorious eight-second ETs won't remain just the work of fiction!
This is because the 2023 model year Dodge Challenger and Charger variants are the final hurrahs for the Hemi V8. When production ends, and the dust settles on the seven 'Last Call' special editions, everyone will turn their attention to the series-production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, a two-door that will show Tesla that muscle cars know how to stay silent and give out zero emissions while they battle for quarter-mile dragstrip glory.
Alas, until that happens, there is still a bit of time left for the mind-blowing 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 to showcase its 1,025-hp E85 prowess at the track, complete with promises of eight-second greatness. However, Stellantis is never in a hurry to release these monsters in the wild, so while we patiently wait for the first third-party skirmishes, let us remember there is another Demon still lurking around.
A good case in point – at least for quarter-mile dragstrip fans – could be made by the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube, who is a significant fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip and never misses a chance to check out the local brawls, especially the contentious ones. As such, his latest feature embedded below is focused on a black Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that duked it out with an 'older' C6 Chevy Corvette Z06, plus a contemporary Ford Mustang GT dubbed 'The Verdict.'
Also called 'Thunder by the River,' MRP is always a place full of surprises. And on this occasion, we are learning the importance of paying attention to the Christmas tree and having a proper response time. On the first occasion, the Mopar racer botched the attempt and dropped the ball in GM's yard. The crimson Z06 was only natural in taking a decisive advantage based on the slip-up, so the skirmish ended in absolute 12.7s versus 12.35s destruction in favor of 'America's sports car.'
Then, from the 0:55 mark, a Blue Oval came along to see if it could also disgrace the local Mopar fan crowd. Only this time, it was the other way around, and the Dodge Demon driver moved swiftly to take command of the brawl from early on. As such, it was his turn to wipe the floor with the competition, hence the much more elegant 11.39s (at 127 mph / 204 kph) versus 12.35s victory. Well, lesson well learned, as it turns out. Hopefully, the Demon 170 owners will be even smoother sailors than their SRT Demon peers, and those glorious eight-second ETs won't remain just the work of fiction!