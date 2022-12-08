Custom 32-Foot Tiny Home Isn’t Tiny at All, Has a Main Floor Bedroom and a Big Loft

If you’re looking for a tiny home on wheels that can accommodate a small family, then this custom mobile dwelling might be a great option. It offers 325 sq ft (30.1 sq meters) of living space, and it boasts a modern interior stacked with amenities.
This beautiful tiny home doesn’t really feel tiny. It measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-f-t-wide (2.5-meter-wide). The house has an ingenious layout, managing to include all the necessities a small family could possibly need. The first thing you’re going to see once you step inside is the living room, which features a couch and a fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy.
The kitchen can be found right next to the living room. This area feels larger than it really is thanks to the numerous windows that surround the home. There’s a large farmhouse-style sink, a four-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a microwave, and a full-size fridge.
The kitchen includes several cabinets as well that can be used to store away the cookware. It even has a breakfast bar that has enough space for three bar stools. The tiny also comes with a main floor bedroom, which gets separated from the rest of the dwelling via a sliding barn door. The bedroom looks really cozy, and it has a queen-size bed with built-in storage.
But that’s not the only sleeping area that you can find in this tiny. The custom model has a lofted bedroom that can be accessed via a set of stairs that feature several cubby holes. Upstairs you’ll see that there’s plenty of room for two twin beds. Underneath the loft is the bathroom. Just like the rest of the house, this area is super spacious.
Inside, you’ll spot a sink with plenty of storage underneath, some floating shelves, a space created for a washer/dryer combo unit, a generous shower, and a toilet. It’s a great tiny home that provides all the comforts you’d find in a regular-sized dwelling.
The custom 32-ft (9.7-meter) model was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $132,500. The seller also mentions that you have to pay an additional $2,350 for plug-in appliances and $2,950 for furniture and decorations. You can find more details about the mobile home at this link.
The kitchen can be found right next to the living room. This area feels larger than it really is thanks to the numerous windows that surround the home. There’s a large farmhouse-style sink, a four-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a microwave, and a full-size fridge.
The kitchen includes several cabinets as well that can be used to store away the cookware. It even has a breakfast bar that has enough space for three bar stools. The tiny also comes with a main floor bedroom, which gets separated from the rest of the dwelling via a sliding barn door. The bedroom looks really cozy, and it has a queen-size bed with built-in storage.
But that’s not the only sleeping area that you can find in this tiny. The custom model has a lofted bedroom that can be accessed via a set of stairs that feature several cubby holes. Upstairs you’ll see that there’s plenty of room for two twin beds. Underneath the loft is the bathroom. Just like the rest of the house, this area is super spacious.
Inside, you’ll spot a sink with plenty of storage underneath, some floating shelves, a space created for a washer/dryer combo unit, a generous shower, and a toilet. It’s a great tiny home that provides all the comforts you’d find in a regular-sized dwelling.
The custom 32-ft (9.7-meter) model was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $132,500. The seller also mentions that you have to pay an additional $2,350 for plug-in appliances and $2,950 for furniture and decorations. You can find more details about the mobile home at this link.