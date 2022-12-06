Two-Loft Luxury Tiny Home Sports an Atypical Bathroom and a Fancy Kitchen

Tiny homes such as this 36-foot (10.9 meters) model built by Alabama Tiny Homes are perfect for those who don’t want to stray too far from the familiarity and comfort of conventional housing. A spacious, modern kitchen with enough room for guests, a classic living room, and an unusually-large bathroom make this place truly feel like home.
Even from the outside, this tiny looks like a welcoming house, with a luxury rustic vibe. As soon as you step inside, your eyes will be drawn to the U-shaped kitchen.
The sturdy countertop extended to a three-person bar top offers plenty of space for preparing meals, and entertaining. And it also looks good – the dark blue ceramic glass tile backsplash adds a nice touch, in addition to the high-quality appliances, and well-integrated cabinets.
The living room also feels much more inviting, compared to other small dwellings. The entire family can gather in front of the TV, which is built into custom cabinetry, or enjoy the views, thanks to the large windows across from each other.
Moving on to the bathroom, most people would probably be surprised to find such a spacious area. Not only does it boast a large walk-in shower that’s big enough for two, but has room for a stacking washer and dryer.
Two bedrooms are squeezed within the 306 square feet (28.4 square meters) of this home, but only one of them is private. Sitting above the kitchen, it’s hidden behind a wall. Like most loft bedrooms, it doesn’t offer too much space, but the sliding windows and mood lighting overhead help create a comfortable atmosphere.
Above the bathroom is where you’ll find the second loft space, also big enough to include a queen-size bed, but with no privacy. This actually makes it more versatile, so that the owners can turn it into whatever they need, not necessarily a second bedroom.
According to Tiny House Listings, this luxury tiny is still brand new, and never lived-in. For $125,000, it could easily become a family’s dream home.
