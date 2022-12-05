Ulla-Carin Is a Gorgeous Custom Tiny House, Has Two Lofts and a Downstairs Bedroom

This custom tiny home on wheels combines functionality with comfort. It boasts a spacious interior that can easily accommodate a family of four. The mobile dwelling includes a lofted bedroom that can fit a king-size bed, as well as a main floor one. Plus, it has another loft, a large kitchen, and a full bathroom.
The house is called Ulla-Carin, and it was built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), an Ohio-based company known for creating beautiful tinies that stand the test of time. Every model is designed to maximize space and functionality, and this dwelling is no exception. This custom house is the latest unit created by MTL, and just like every tiny built by the company, Ulla-Carin comes with a story.
The owner who contacted the team from MTL named the house after an exchange student from Sweden that she hosted when she was growing up. Additionally, Ulla-Carin's mother was an exchange student as well that stayed with the owner's grandparents. So the student and her family have had a special connection with the owner and her family for many years.
Ulla-Carin is a unique tiny that honors that cherished bond. The home sits on a triple-axle trailer, and it features a beautiful black exterior with an accent wall that mirrors its stunning interior. The model can function as a permanent residence since it is loaded with amenities. It has two large lofts that are connected by a catwalk, a downstairs master bedroom, and a nice kitchen that comes with all the necessities.
The house was designed to accommodate four adults, so it features plenty of space. One of the lofts has enough room for a king-size bed. This area can be accessed via a set of stairs with built-in storage. It's also filled with light since it's surrounded by windows. The other loft is positioned at the opposite end of the home, and it can function as a storage room or as another sleeping space.
However, dwellers already have a main floor bedroom. Next to it, they have two closets. One is perfect for hanging clothes, while the other has numerous cubby holes that can be used to store away shoes or other items. Elsewhere, owners will find a full bathroom that has everything they need.
The builder doesn't mention a price for the tiny home since it's a custom model. Every tiny home designed by the skilled team from MTL is special. Customers can choose different materials, finishes, or appliances. They can even add a solar setup to their future tiny home on wheels if they wish to live off the grid.
