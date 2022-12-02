Gorgeous Custom Tiny Mixes Functionality With Style in a Single-Level Layout

Nobody can deny the versatility of tiny living – so many options hide behind the “tiny” concept, from the smallest and most compact to large, farmhouse-like builds. This custom new home ready to be delivered to its owner by Tiny House Builders demonstrates the benefits of a single-level configuration.
New Zealand-based Tiny House Builders shared images of their latest build, a custom version of the popular Kowhai model. It’s almost hard to believe that everything is squeezed within the main floor space, because the Kowhai feels much bigger. It’s also surprisingly modern and well-equipped.
While many customers are looking for a one-loft or even two-loft tiny, stairs and ladders in such a small space can become an inconvenience. It’s much more practical to have everything on the ground floor. Only 3.3-meter-tall (10.8 feet) and 10.5-meter-long (34 feet) Kowhai still has enough space to fit in a comfortable bedroom, a bathroom, a generous kitchen and a living room area.
According to the builder, it was designed for those who are unable to use a loft space, or who simply prefer to keep things at a single level. One of its main features is the custom fold-out sofa bed that’s ultra-versatile. It’s a great spot for the entire family to relax together, it includes plenty of storage space, and it even has built-in charging ports, so that anyone can charge their devices without the hassle of cables everywhere. And, at night, it easily converts into a bed for two.
The full kitchen is packed with modern appliances, with the solid timber countertops giving it a farmhouse-inspired look. Beautifully-framed windows allow in plenty of natural light, and offer great views for both the kitchen and living room area. In contrast, the rear of the house only has one window, for privacy reasons.
The separate bedroom is what many people would love about a single-level tiny like this – no more crowded spaces and inconvenient ladders. Next to it, the bathroom is quite generous for a house this size, and even boasts a heated towel rail.
The Kowhai seems to have it all, and can easily be customized to fit the owner’s preferences. For more details on that, you can check out Tiny House Builders.
