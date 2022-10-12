autoevolution
The Mobilize Solo Is a Three-Wheel EV That Is Safe, Efficient and Quite Fashionable
Few commuters would actually ride a skateboard with an umbrella attached, but many could probably be talked into giving this a try: a three-wheel, single-seat electric vehicle that bridges the gap between current two-wheelers and a passenger car.

12 Oct 2022, 06:37 UTC ·
This is the future of personal urban mobility, as envisioned by Renault’s recent Mobilize division. It’s called Solo, and the name clearly says it all because it’s a single-passenger electric vehicle that would represent an upgrade over current personal mobility solutions but none of the disadvantages of owning a big car. The personal passenger car is losing ground in the urban landscape, Renault believes, so new travel alternatives are necessary.

The Solo could be one of them. It’s better than a standing scooter, a ride-share bicycle, or even the personal e-bike because it’s more comfortable and more efficient, but also safer and with actual protection from the elements. At the same time, Renault says it’s also better than a car because it is smaller, cheaper to maintain, and more convenient.

Of course, three-wheelers are not new to the scene, not even those with electric drivetrains. The three-wheelers of the past have somewhat of a negative reputation because of safety, quality, and stability issues and the reduced functionality brought on by their highest selling point, the small form factor. But newer iterations are seeing a surge in popularity, against the background of worsening congestion and pollution in cities and the urgent call to do something to reduce both.

The Solo was created as an “extension of yourself” that tackles these kinds of problems and, in the process, aims to reinvent the experience of the daily commute. That’s a bold goal in and of itself, but Renault believes the Solo has the ability to meet it – and then some. Because with this diminutive EV, partnership with players in the fashion industry would be possible to create “nomadic accessories for personalization (clothes, bags, and luggage).” Fancy!

Moreover, with the Solo, “the body and object meld in a way that feels like wearing clothes.” Long story short, in a not-so-distant future, you could be riding to and from work in your one-seater tiny EV, and it would be customized to suit your personality. Forget about that “I ♥ my bike” sticker you probably have!

The Solo rides on three wheels, two in the front and one in the back, with motors in the former and the latter used for steering. Steering would be done by means of a joystick, in a tribute of sorts to video games, and there would offer protection from the elements. The asymmetric body opens only on the-left hand side, which makes sense considering you’d be riding alone all the time, and there’s also a “deep” trunk for a single bag hidden under the swiveling seat.

The sole passenger and operator sits in a “calm, semi-seated position,” while extra safety measures include an airbag and a foot-activated brake in case of emergencies. The interior is made with 50% recycled materials, while the EV itself is 95% recyclable. Having such a small footprint means you can park and store it more easily: you could fit six such EVs in one single parking spot, in a single file.

Solo is 1.37 meters (4.5 feet) long and 0.9 meters (3 feet) wide and can only travel at speeds of up to 25 kph (15.5 mph), which means it would not require a driving license or the use of a seatbelt or helmet in most territories.

Three charging options would be possible: plug-in, wireless, and battery swapping. The battery is removable, so it could be charged indoors in the manner of most of today’s e-bikes. For charging, Mobilize also created the Ileo Concept modular charging island, but it has no plans to produce it.

That’s not to say that the Solo will be making it to market, but it could. Mobilize introduced the Duo the other day, saying it would become available on subscription and long-term leases by the end of next year, so maybe its smaller sibling will also get its chance to shine.

