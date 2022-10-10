Mobilize Duo EV Arrives to Show Us What Urban Mobility Will Look Like in the Near Future

Meet the Mobilize Duo battery electric quadricycle. It was designed with 50% recycled materials and it’s here to give us a glimpse into what urban mobility will look like sometime in the future. The Duo will be available on subscription or long-term leases by the end of next year.
Well, isn’t this cute? A new urban animal for us to soon stick and poke. It’s fully electric, 95% recyclable, and it’s aimed at both private customers as well as company fleets or car-sharing operators. It will also be available as a cargo variant dubbed the ‘Bento’, which will debut sometime in 2024.
The Duo is ultra-compact, measuring just 2.43 m (7.97 ft) in length, 1.30 m (4.26 ft) in width and standing 1.46 m (4.8 ft) tall. You could theoretically position three of these vehicles perpendicularly in a standard parking space.
Its design was inspired from video gaming, featuring two large side doors that open upwards (not outwards), wraparound bumpers to protect from everyday bumps, and LED lights. Meanwhile, the interior boasts a customizable dashboard, and you’ll find the gearbox lever to the left of the steering wheel.
Other highlights include the USB-C port, smartphone holder, two storage compartments, keyless access and ignition, plus, of course, the fully padded seats, which have been positioned in tandem.
Powering the Mobilize Duo is a single electric motor at the rear, available in two different versions. The first one will allow you to accelerate to 45 kph / 28 mph (which means that depending on country, you could drive if without a driver’s license), while the second can get you up to 80 kph (50 mph), which means you’ll need a class B license.
As for its range (pending WMTC certification), the Duo can allegedly cover 140 km (87 miles) on a single charge, so it could very well handle most people’s daily commute to and from work.
“Duo is sensible and tickles the senses,” said Mobilize design exec, Eric Diemert. “It was designed for sharing but also provides a broader answer to the needs of city dwellers who are especially keen on environmental issues.”
Finally, there’s the Bento, which is just a cargo version of the Duo, but features a closed trunk area at the back instead of a passenger seat, plus a cargo box. It can provide users with close to 700 liters (24.7 cu.ft) of usable capacity.
