Triangular EV Uses Magnetic Power to Climb Walls and Cling to the Underside of Bridges

As long as we’re looking for ways to get the best out of our current infrastructure, cut on emissions, and decongest traffic any way we can, why not come up with an electric vehicle that knows no boundaries and can go anywhere? The Trois mobility concept is a futuristic car that can be driven on and off-road, can climb walls, and cling to the underside of bridges.
Envisioned and sketched by designer WookZoon Kwon, this small, funny-looking vehicle is triangle-shaped, with everything on the car revolving around this geometric figure. It comes with a triangular body, triangle-shaped wheels (apart from their odd design, they operate just like the wheels on conventional cars), and even a triangle steering wheel.
The electric vehicle of the future is called Trois, which means "three" in French, and the name was very intentionally chosen, as the vehicle can switch between three driving modes: ground, wall, and bridge. In order to be able to go upward and downward, on walls, and under bridges, Trois uses magnetic power. Two batteries are placed in the back and the vehicle features magnetic plates that allow it to climb vertical structures and cling under bridges. Trois has a rotating exterior shell that rotates when it switches driving modes.
Docking stations help the car get on the walls or under bridges, operating just like a wheelchair lift, after which Trois attaches itself to the surface it has to conquer.
Passengers enter the vehicle via some circular wing doors and the car comes with spherical, floating seats that can rotate. Trois features a clean and minimalistic design both in and out, although the interior is equipped with cutting-edge technology. A large dashboard with a curved screen makes for the car’s infotainment system and there’s a smaller, 10” round screen in the cutout of the steering wheel.
But since a picture is worth 1,000 words and this mobility concept is not exactly easy to describe, you can take a better look at the Trois EV on the designer’s Behance page.
