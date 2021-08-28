Meet the Mobilize Limo, an All-Electric Sedan Meant for Ride Hailing Duties

But, first thing first, what is Mobilize? It is a brand started under a joint venture between the Renault Group and the Jiangling Motors Group Co. The marque was established in 2018, but its first car will reach the streets in 2022. To be specific, we are talking about the second half of 2022, and the initial release is set to happen in Europe.
Mobilize's Limo is a 4.67-meter (183 inches) long, 1.83-meter (72 inches) wide, and 1.47-meter-high (57 inches) vehicle. Its height makes it look like a crossover, but it has a sedan body with four doors.
The wheelbase is 2.75 meters (108 inches) long, which means ample room for its back-seat passengers. The company announces 288 mm (11 inches) of knee room, which is something that one would expect from upper-class sedans. It will be available in only three shades, Metallic Black, Metallic Grey, and Glossy White.
The trunk has a loading capacity of 411 liters (14.51 Cu-ft), but there is still a spare tire present. The latter is a temporary spare, but it is still there.
The Mobilize Limo has 17-inch smoke-finished lacquered alloy wheels for a good mix of exterior look and comfort. It has three driving modes, Eco, Normal, and Sport. The level of regenerative braking is adjustable on three levels independently of these modes if the driver wants to change that.
In terms of propulsion, the Limo comes with an all-electric drivetrain composed of a 150-horsepower motor with 220 Nm of torque. That is not exactly a lot, but it is more than enough for taxi and ride-hailing duties.
The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is achieved in 9.6 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 140 km/h (86 mph). This vehicle is meant for urban use with low, so that does make a lot of sense.
kWh, which is set to achieve a maximum range of 450 km (279 miles), with pending WLTP certification. Most professionals in the field drive a maximum of 250 kilometers (155 miles) in a day, so this is more than enough for day-to-day use. Charging can be done from all public stations and private wall boxes and plugs. With the fastest recharging it can get 250 kilometers (155 miles) of range in 40 minutes.
The Limo will be publicly revealed at the 2021 IAA in Munich, Germany, where a fleet of 40 units will be deployed to validate its services. It is important to note that these vehicles will not be sold to the public, but only offered through a rental agreement with Mobilize, which is managed by the RCI Bank and Services.
According to Mobilize, the ride-hailing market in Europe is booming, and it sits at 28 billion euros ($32.9 billion) today. It is set to reach 50 billion euros ($58.8 billion) in Europe alone by 2030.
France has 47,500 private hire vehicles registered, and two-thirds of those are in Paris and the greater Paris area. All those vehicles will need to be changed and Mobilize counts on its low TCO (total cost of operations) to get as many B2B customers as possible.
