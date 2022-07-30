Compact Nimbus One Three-Wheeled EV Can Fit Into Any Parking Space, Has Airbag and A/C

Cars just don’t cut it anymore in our overly-congested urban traffic. We need to go smaller if we want to avoid those rush-hour wait times and the Nimbus One EV might just be a good way to go. This compact, three-wheeled EV promises to slide through traffic with ease, find a parking space virtually anywhere, and keep you safe on the road.
People are still skeptical when it comes to ditching their cars and hopping into such a toy-of-a-vehicle like the Nimbus One here because considering its dimensions, it doesn’t look like the safest ride out there. But the three-wheeler boasts some really nice safety features.
For starters, Nimbus One comes with a high-strength steel frame and a frontal airbag. The mini-car also claims to use proprietary vehicle stability technology that keeps it centered and balanced, even when it leans into tight corners. In addition, there are onboard cameras and Nimbus One also comes with AI (artificial intelligence) that can sense other vehicles and prevent collisions.
This three-wheeler is technically an autocycle and in the United States, which means is classified as a motorcycle that has to comply with NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) motorcycle regulations. It measures 91” (2.3 m) in length and 34” (0.86 m) in width.
With cars being rolled out constantly from factories all over the world, parking has become a nightmare, which is why it pays off to have a Nimbus One in your garage. This compact electric vehicle has the footprint of a motorcycle and can fit almost anywhere.
Nimbus One will feature ABS and traction control, Bluetooth speakers, collision warning, heating, and optional A/C. The two-seater will pack a 9 kWh battery that should offer a range of 93 miles (150 km) in the city. It recharges in 5.4 hours using a household outlet or in 1.2 hours with a Level 2 charger.
The three-wheeler will be able to hit a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph) and go from 0 to 30 mph (0 to 48 kph) in three seconds.
Nimbus One should drop in the U.S. in Q3 of next year and Q1 on 2024 in Europe. The three-wheeler is now available to reserve for a $100 deposit. The price of the compact EV is $9,980 or you can choose to rent it for $200 per month.
