Italian-Made Lynx Three-Wheeler Puts Safety First, Has a Rear Camera and Collision Alarm

With two wheels in the back instead of one and using the company’s TO.TEM EYE technology that adds a rear-view camera to act as an electronic mirror and alert you in case of danger, the Italian-made Lynx electric scooter takes stability and safety on the road to a whole new level.
Italian mobility startup TO.TEM has been working on its Lynx electric three-wheeler for a few years now but the vehicle is now finally available in almost all of Europe. The scooter is focused first and foremost on being stable and keeping you safe while cruising through the city. It is stout and comfortable thanks to its wide, wooden deck, and its rear tires ensure your ride is smooth and bumpless. And with this being a city commuter, it also features a folding design, to make it easier to transport.
TO.TEM offers the scooter in two versions, the eMotion and the eVision. They are equally powerful, featuring a 350W motor and they can both hit 25 kph (15.5 mph). Both models come with a 140 mm front disc brake, they can handle a hill climb angle of 15 percent, and a rider weight of up to 110 kg (242 lb). They both come with an IP54 water resistance rating. The Lynx scooters are equipped with a 10” front wheel and two 8” wheels in the back and feature front and rear lights as well as turn signals.
Now for the differences between the two models, the eMotion is slightly lighter than the eVision, tipping the scales at 16 kg (35.2 lb), compared to 16.5 kg (36.3 lb). This model has a smaller battery, featuring a 5.2Ah/187Wh one that offers a range of up to 20 km (12 miles). The cool thing about the battery is that it is removable on both models, so you can easily take it out and recharge it just like a phone.
The eVision features a larger, 10 Ah/360 Wh battery (the range is not mentioned) and includes the collision alarm forever, alerting you in case vehicles are approaching too suddenly. You can also use it just as an electronic mirror, thanks to the included rear camera. There’s also an integrated navigator included for one year.
Both scooters are now available to order, with the eMotion version starting at €900 ($935) and the eVision at €1,200 ($1,250).
