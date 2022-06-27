Retro-Futuristic ZID Two-Wheeler Claims To Be an Electric Scooter, Looks Nothing Like One

Reinventing classic two-wheeler models seems to be a thing now, with designers brainstorming to come up with the most futuristic creations based on the most timeless retro vehicles. The ZID electric scooter is a perfect example of that.
There’s only so much you can do as an artist when you have to constantly sketch new shapes and come up with new designs, so it’s no shame in drawing your inspiration from the classics. London-based Allan Williams did it with his Motocompo XL, an electric take on the Honda Motocompo moped. The look is still there, but Williams’ new bike is bulkier, sportier, with lower handlebars, a different riding position, and is envisioned as a race-ready electric motorcycle.
Another great design comes from Russian artist Alexander Yamaev, who came up with something called the ZID, an electric scooter in retrofuturism style. It is meant as a micromobility vehicle whose purpose is to solve the transportation problem in highly populated cities such as London, Moscow, and so on.
Chances are the word ZID doesn’t tell you anything and that’s understandable, especially if you don’t live in a CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) country. ZID is the name of a Russian motorcycle manufacturer from the Soviet Union era. Nowadays, ZID still produces various types of wheelers, including mopeds and scooters.
Back to Yamaev’s futuristic ZID, it looks like anything but your regular scooter, electric or non-electric. The two-wheeler is 100 percent electric and comes with an unusual, geometric design, with two moving sections. According to the designer, as quoted by Tuvie, the vehicle’s body is made entirely of plastic and the frame is tubular and welded. It comes with ordinary motorcycle-like brakes, multiple headlights, and an in-wheel electric motor with a power of 3 to 4 kW. The scooter could hit a top speed of 60 kph (37 mph).
The modern, all-electric ZID would be capable of offering ranges of up to 100 km (62 miles) on a single battery charge.
Several carabiners hanging below the seat would help with transporting various items on the scooter and you can also use the platform in the back for more storage space. There’s also a storage space below the seating, in the frame, which makes the ZID a reliable cargo two-wheeler.
Yamaev has a background in transport design and currently works as the chief designer at the Karfidov Lab, a studio in Moscow.
Another great design comes from Russian artist Alexander Yamaev, who came up with something called the ZID, an electric scooter in retrofuturism style. It is meant as a micromobility vehicle whose purpose is to solve the transportation problem in highly populated cities such as London, Moscow, and so on.
Chances are the word ZID doesn’t tell you anything and that’s understandable, especially if you don’t live in a CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) country. ZID is the name of a Russian motorcycle manufacturer from the Soviet Union era. Nowadays, ZID still produces various types of wheelers, including mopeds and scooters.
Back to Yamaev’s futuristic ZID, it looks like anything but your regular scooter, electric or non-electric. The two-wheeler is 100 percent electric and comes with an unusual, geometric design, with two moving sections. According to the designer, as quoted by Tuvie, the vehicle’s body is made entirely of plastic and the frame is tubular and welded. It comes with ordinary motorcycle-like brakes, multiple headlights, and an in-wheel electric motor with a power of 3 to 4 kW. The scooter could hit a top speed of 60 kph (37 mph).
The modern, all-electric ZID would be capable of offering ranges of up to 100 km (62 miles) on a single battery charge.
Several carabiners hanging below the seat would help with transporting various items on the scooter and you can also use the platform in the back for more storage space. There’s also a storage space below the seating, in the frame, which makes the ZID a reliable cargo two-wheeler.
Yamaev has a background in transport design and currently works as the chief designer at the Karfidov Lab, a studio in Moscow.