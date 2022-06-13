Vida-a-Gogo Aims to Reinvent the Electric Scooter, It's Groovy, Smart, and Feature-Rich

Omvos is based in Los Angeles and describes itself as an e-scooter innovator. Its latest two-wheeler looks like an adorable toy but is touted as a high-performance vehicle for the modern urban commuter. And if nothing else, it will at least make you raise an eyebrow when hearing its name. Meet the Vida-a-gogo.
The self-entitled scooter reinventor designed the Vida-a-gogo as a seated, foldable vehicle focused on comfort, portability, safety, and user-friendliness. But make no mistake: the scooter might look like a kid-sized two-wheeler, but it fits riders with heights ranging from 5’1” to 6’8” (155 cm to 203 cm). Moreover, it packs some really competitive features in its small but also appealing package.
Design-wise, Vida-a-gogo is described as stylish and groovy, and it does differ a bit in looks from your ordinary electric scooter. It is equipped with 10” tires, front and rear fenders, a large, comfy saddle, a front and rear braking system, and dual suspension. With safety in mind, the scooter also comes with two rearview mirrors and LED lighting both in the front and rear. A bright LCD screen displays all the important riding data. Vida-a-gogo weighs 55 lb (25 kg).
A 400W motor helps the wheeler reach a top speed of 19 mph (30 kph). The scooter has a throttle and there are three riding modes to choose from. Its 8Ah lithium battery claims to keep you in the saddle for up to 31 miles (50 km) on a single charge, which should be enough to cover all your daily commuting needs. The battery requires 4 hours to fully charge.
Vida-a-gogo features a keyless remote start and there’s an anti-theft alarm system included that triggers an alarm and locks the motor and wheel in case an unauthorized person tries to move it.
Omvos is now seeking funding on Kickstarter and for a pledge of $700, you can get your very own Vida-a-gogo, 33 percent off the suggested retail price. The estimated delivery date is September 2022.
