Mobilize's Limo Has Its First Client, Signs Fleet Deal With Ride-Hailing Unicorn

Mobilize, the vehicle brand that was developed just for ride-hailing, has announced it has sold its first fleet of vehicles to its first customer. The first fleet of the Mobilize Limo, as it is called, will be operated in Madrid, Spain.
Mobilize is a company that was started by the Renault Group, and it meant to develop, build, and sell vehicles that will not be sold to consumers, but only in the business-to-business field. The sole owners of these vehicles will be ride-hailing companies or their partners, and that is only if they decide on ownership instead of leasing it from the automaker.
In the case of the first-ever fleet of Mobilize vehicles, the customer is Cabify, a multi-mobility company, which has signed an agreement to get forty vehicles. Cabify is a local “unicorn” tech startup, and Madrid is its home base.
The Mobilize Limo is an all-electric vehicle that has a limited top speed, but prides itself on interior space, comfort, and a WLTP range of 450 kilometers (ca. 279 miles). The latter will be put to the test in Spain's capital city, but at least it will operate without emitting any carbon dioxide or other harmful pollutant gases. As long as the rain stays mainly in the plain, we are good to go, right?
The sedan has 11 inches (288 mm) of knee room and is only available in Glossy White, Metallic Black, and Metallic Gray. Its height is close to that of a crossover's, with 57 inches (ca. 145 cm) to its name, but its body style says sedan instead of CUV.
Unlike Uber, Cabify employs many of its drivers, although this happens through third-party companies. The system works with one or several companies that employ drivers, which also own the vehicles that are used for the service.
Cabify works as an intermediary between the customers and the company, and everyone is happy, at least in theory. Around the world, Cabify had an estimated 230,000 drivers using the app to offer ride-hailing services.
Back in 2021, Cabify had reported global revenue of $516 million, and its user base consisted of 5.4 million. The company has yet to go public, despite being present in Europe and Latin America, as well as having 441 direct staff in Spain alone.
In the case of the first-ever fleet of Mobilize vehicles, the customer is Cabify, a multi-mobility company, which has signed an agreement to get forty vehicles. Cabify is a local “unicorn” tech startup, and Madrid is its home base.
The Mobilize Limo is an all-electric vehicle that has a limited top speed, but prides itself on interior space, comfort, and a WLTP range of 450 kilometers (ca. 279 miles). The latter will be put to the test in Spain's capital city, but at least it will operate without emitting any carbon dioxide or other harmful pollutant gases. As long as the rain stays mainly in the plain, we are good to go, right?
The sedan has 11 inches (288 mm) of knee room and is only available in Glossy White, Metallic Black, and Metallic Gray. Its height is close to that of a crossover's, with 57 inches (ca. 145 cm) to its name, but its body style says sedan instead of CUV.
Unlike Uber, Cabify employs many of its drivers, although this happens through third-party companies. The system works with one or several companies that employ drivers, which also own the vehicles that are used for the service.
Cabify works as an intermediary between the customers and the company, and everyone is happy, at least in theory. Around the world, Cabify had an estimated 230,000 drivers using the app to offer ride-hailing services.
Back in 2021, Cabify had reported global revenue of $516 million, and its user base consisted of 5.4 million. The company has yet to go public, despite being present in Europe and Latin America, as well as having 441 direct staff in Spain alone.