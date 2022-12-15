This Black Stone Tiny Home Proposes a Striking, Quite Luxurious Way of Downsizing

This is what JB Homes is here for: to lend a helping hand to those looking to downsize without having to actually feel the pinch of the transition. The Poland-based company has offices in other European countries and, for years, has been developing fully-turnkey units for those looking for the perfect vacation home, permanent residence, or new business venture.
The Black Stone unit is a solid example of how you can downsize in luxury – and a beautiful example of tiny living overall. The tiny living trend is at the height of its popularity right now, after getting its foot in through the (figurative) door in the early aughts. With more people making the transition from a brick-and-mortar home to a mobile one, for a variety of reasons, comes a great variety of options.
JB Homes is at the higher end of the spectrum. It makes luxury tiny homes, which use only the best high-quality materials and offer comparatively more interior space than an average tiny. For example, the Golden Sky unit we discussed a while back, which offers 57.2 square meters (615.7 square feet) of living space, two bedrooms, and two terraces, is tiny only in name.
actually tiny. At 43 square meters (463 square feet), it’s among the smaller units in the JB Homes lineup, but it’s still a very visually striking and elegant example of upscale downsizing. Designed on a triple-axle trailer as a residence for two people, whether temporary or permanent, it can be further upgraded to sleep up to four people, though we have a feeling it would become a bit cramped in that case.
Black Stone gets its name from the aluminum rhomboid facade tiles used for the cladding, which, combined with Siberian larch board, makes it very easy on the eye. Of course, you can’t put form over function when it comes to a tiny house, so the main reason behind the combined cladding is that it’s weather-resistant, masks dirt, and requires no maintenance.
Like its much larger and younger sibling, the Golden Sky, Black Stone features a large terrace on one end, which is just perfect for enjoying a quiet family moment at sunset – or any other favorite time of the day. The terrace is separated from the main living area by oversized sliding doors, which can be opened to allow fresh air in – and the feeling of being outside, when you’re still on your couch. Entrance is done laterally, by means of a set of matching steps, and directly into the living area.
The living room includes a small couch and a dining table that serves as a delineation with the kitchen. On the opposite wall is the bathroom, over which is a tiny loft – an entresol is how JB Homes describes it. Said loft can serve as a storage compartment separate from the tall wardrobe next to the bathroom, or could even be arranged to serve as a guest or kids’ bedroom. “Arranged” is perhaps too strong a word, since the only arrangement needed would be a mattress.
For a tiny house, the bathroom is spacious and quite luxurious, with a large shower, a floating toilet, and a sink with vanity. The bedroom has additional storage in a floor-to-ceiling wardrobe, and a large window to allow plenty of natural light in. The kitchen comes with a 4-burner induction hob, a microwave with oven function, a dishwasher, a washing machine, as well as an extractor.
Same as with the Golden Sky tiny, the only thing that JB Homes doesn’t say about Black Stone relates to pricing. All units from the maker sell as turnkey or customized tinies, and given the fact that they’re clearly described as luxury tiny homes, they’re probably far from what you’d call cheap. Our original inquiry into pricing has gone unanswered, but rest assured we’ll update this story when and if we hear back.
