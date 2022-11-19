The All-Black Shack Palace Tiny House Breaks All the Rules (And Gets Away With It)

This is a tiny home that Bryce Langston of Living Big in a Tiny House describes as one that breaks all the rules, and it does so intentionally. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that it gets away with it, standing out as a very striking, surprising, zen, yet fully functional habitat. Movability might not be its strongest asset, but it makes up for it with an extra doze of personality.
This is the home of Samara and James, both of whom are involved in the family business, Shack Palace. Founded by architect and designer Frank Macchia, who is Samara’s father, and his wife, former sports dietitian Lorna, Shack Palace is more than a family-run business: it is a lifestyle, one that emphasizes quality over quality, and experience over material possessions.
In more precise terms, Shack Palace means offering a wide range of goods and services, from tiny homes, to linens, cutlery and pottery, teas and coffees and cold drips, perfumes and essential oils, lifestyle tips and healthy (vegan) recipes. They all have in common what the family call the Shack Palace philosophies, where the accent falls on family values, a sense of communion, intentional living and downsizing.
The tiny is striking, and unlike any other downsized home you’ve ever seen. It’s all black, both on the exterior and inside, with minimal windows and the occasional full-wood shutter, surrounded by vivid greenery and featuring a half-enclosed, half-open bathroom.
The unit is actually comprised of three different modules, with the bedroom sitting on a 16-foot (4.8-meter) trailer, and the other two units (the kitchen and the bathroom) movable by crane. Should it ever be moved onto a larger property, the units could be further spaced out and connected through decks.
As it is now, the tiny offers accommodation for two adults. The bathroom features an outdoor shower but an enclosed toilet room, while the kitchen is very compact but sufficient for simple meal-prepping. The bedroom has the same cave-like feel as the other two spaces, and can be rendered completely dark by pulling down the shutters and a blind that also doubles as projector screen.
downsizing at its most extreme – but also at its most artsy.
Samara did the interior styling of the home, like she does for most of their builds. She says it suits her and her husband’s needs and approach to intentional living. Of course, it helps that the home is situated on her parents’ property, which means they can always rely on their bigger kitchen facilities and actual living room when they feel like socializing. But for privacy and their daily rituals, the home is a perfect cocoon to which they retire with pleasure.
The tiny is hooked to the grid, but can be rendered completely off-grid, should the occasion ever arise. The estimated cost for it was of US$67,000, but that doesn’t include the work they did themselves or the many hours they spent designing and perfecting it, Samara says.
While it’s clearly not a design for all tastes (which design really is?!), this tiny is a sight even if you could never imagine yourself living in it.
