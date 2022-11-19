autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Car video reviews:
 
The All-Black Shack Palace Tiny House Breaks All the Rules (And Gets Away With It)
No one could ever rightfully say that tiny houses are boring, but given their compact dimensions, there is a certain predictability to them. There is none of that with this all-black tiny from Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

The All-Black Shack Palace Tiny House Breaks All the Rules (And Gets Away With It)

Home > News > Coverstory
• By
All-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional livingAll-black tiny house is unlike any other, still the essence of intentional living
This is a tiny home that Bryce Langston of Living Big in a Tiny House describes as one that breaks all the rules, and it does so intentionally. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that it gets away with it, standing out as a very striking, surprising, zen, yet fully functional habitat. Movability might not be its strongest asset, but it makes up for it with an extra doze of personality.

This is the home of Samara and James, both of whom are involved in the family business, Shack Palace. Founded by architect and designer Frank Macchia, who is Samara’s father, and his wife, former sports dietitian Lorna, Shack Palace is more than a family-run business: it is a lifestyle, one that emphasizes quality over quality, and experience over material possessions.

In more precise terms, Shack Palace means offering a wide range of goods and services, from tiny homes, to linens, cutlery and pottery, teas and coffees and cold drips, perfumes and essential oils, lifestyle tips and healthy (vegan) recipes. They all have in common what the family call the Shack Palace philosophies, where the accent falls on family values, a sense of communion, intentional living and downsizing.

All these are perfectly embodied in the tiny house built for Samara and James, shown in the video tour at the bottom of the page. Frank did the design and Samara did the interior, but the construction is a group effort, with everyone pitching in for stuff like the landscaping, the charring of the wood, or suggestions regarding finishes.

The tiny is striking, and unlike any other downsized home you’ve ever seen. It’s all black, both on the exterior and inside, with minimal windows and the occasional full-wood shutter, surrounded by vivid greenery and featuring a half-enclosed, half-open bathroom.

The unit is actually comprised of three different modules, with the bedroom sitting on a 16-foot (4.8-meter) trailer, and the other two units (the kitchen and the bathroom) movable by crane. Should it ever be moved onto a larger property, the units could be further spaced out and connected through decks.

As it is now, the tiny offers accommodation for two adults. The bathroom features an outdoor shower but an enclosed toilet room, while the kitchen is very compact but sufficient for simple meal-prepping. The bedroom has the same cave-like feel as the other two spaces, and can be rendered completely dark by pulling down the shutters and a blind that also doubles as projector screen.

Materials used include charred wood, black stone, and lighter gray panels of chipboard drenched in concrete to imitate roughly polished concrete slabs on the walls. As Langston says, there is an elemental feeling to the place, and it’s enhanced by the rough cotton linens and an intentional lack of cluster throughout. This is downsizing at its most extreme – but also at its most artsy.

Samara did the interior styling of the home, like she does for most of their builds. She says it suits her and her husband’s needs and approach to intentional living. Of course, it helps that the home is situated on her parents’ property, which means they can always rely on their bigger kitchen facilities and actual living room when they feel like socializing. But for privacy and their daily rituals, the home is a perfect cocoon to which they retire with pleasure.

The tiny is hooked to the grid, but can be rendered completely off-grid, should the occasion ever arise. The estimated cost for it was of US$67,000, but that doesn’t include the work they did themselves or the many hours they spent designing and perfecting it, Samara says.

While it’s clearly not a design for all tastes (which design really is?!), this tiny is a sight even if you could never imagine yourself living in it.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

tiny house tiny home mobile house downsizing art Australia WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories