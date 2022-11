Adorable Coolum Proves That Clever Design Can Make the Most of Extra Tiny Space

Most tiny house builders offer a wide range of sizes and layouts, to suit various customer needs. That’s also the case for the popular Aussie Tiny Houses. They sure know how to put together elegant farmhouse-like mobile homes, with multiple lofts and generous rooms, but they also master the art of extra tiny design.The Coolum looks like a fairytale home . Only 6-meter-long (19.6 feet) and 2.4-meter-wide (7.8 feet) this apparently simple open-plan home manages to integrate enough space for each dedicated area. For example, the bathroom is surprisingly spacious (1-meter/3.2-foot-wide) which is enough to add storage space and extra shelves to the existing shower, toilet, and vanity.Also, who would expect to have room for a full-height pantry in such a small house? Well, the Coolum’s kitchen does. And it even has plenty of bench space. Plus, speaking of “full height,” you’ll find enough space for a regular-size fridge and washing machine, plus a wardrobe and storage cupboard.There’s no fancy loft bedroom inside the Coolum, but its floor-level bedroom could be much more practical for those who aren’t big fans of crowded spaces with no headroom, and going up and down a staircase all the time. Strategically placed right next to a large window, for the great view, the bed is also an ingenious choice – it’s a daybed that doubles as a pull-out bed, also offering extra storage in its two large drawers.Pricing for the Coolum starts at $107,900 AUD ($72,300) with multiple options for upgrades, including off-grid features (solar packages and composting toilet).