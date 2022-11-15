Adorable Coolum Proves That Clever Design Can Make the Most of Extra Tiny Space

Some of the bulky and lavish home on wheels make us wander whatever happened to the “tiny” part in the tiny living trend. In their search for the comfort of a perfect home, many folks go for these oversized builds that are still different from conventional houses. But for those who prefer to stick to the basics, this lifestyle is all about minimizing space and maximizing mobility.
Most tiny house builders offer a wide range of sizes and layouts, to suit various customer needs. That’s also the case for the popular Aussie Tiny Houses. They sure know how to put together elegant farmhouse-like mobile homes, with multiple lofts and generous rooms, but they also master the art of extra tiny design.
The Coolum looks like a fairytale home. Only 6-meter-long (19.6 feet) and 2.4-meter-wide (7.8 feet) this apparently simple open-plan home manages to integrate enough space for each dedicated area. For example, the bathroom is surprisingly spacious (1-meter/3.2-foot-wide) which is enough to add storage space and extra shelves to the existing shower, toilet, and vanity.
Also, who would expect to have room for a full-height pantry in such a small house? Well, the Coolum’s kitchen does. And it even has plenty of bench space. Plus, speaking of “full height,” you’ll find enough space for a regular-size fridge and washing machine, plus a wardrobe and storage cupboard.
There’s no fancy loft bedroom inside the Coolum, but its floor-level bedroom could be much more practical for those who aren’t big fans of crowded spaces with no headroom, and going up and down a staircase all the time. Strategically placed right next to a large window, for the great view, the bed is also an ingenious choice – it’s a daybed that doubles as a pull-out bed, also offering extra storage in its two large drawers.
Pricing for the Coolum starts at $107,900 AUD ($72,300) with multiple options for upgrades, including off-grid features (solar packages and composting toilet).
