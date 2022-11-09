This Vintage Caboose Traveled From New Hampshire to Canada to Become a Tiny Home

Train rides in restored vintage coaches are a great way of keeping in touch with an important part of America’s history. But there’s a second way to experience the charm of old train cars, and that’s by renting a caboose turned into a tiny home. The one we’re talking about has served in both ways – after operating as part of a weekend rolling train, it moved all the way to Canada, where it became a permanent vacation rental.
It’s not too often that you get to see a deep blue vintage train car, so it’s not surprising that it was named the Blue Caboose. It now sits in the countryside, near the historic lighthouses in Flat River, Prince Edward Island, Canada. Peaceful yet modern at the same time, this caboose turned tiny home boasts all the amenities needed for a perfect vacation, and can be rented through Airbnb.
It’s big enough to accommodate up to four guests, in a separate master bedroom with a queen-sized bed, plus a sofa bed. The kitchen is fully equipped, and even has a coffee maker and wine glasses, for guests to feel right at home. Although on the outside the Blue Caboose has kept its rugged, vintage look, on the inside it’s a modern home, with heating, air conditioning, HDTV, and Wi-Fi.
It’s been more than a decade since the Blue Caboose was turned into a lovely retreat, and settled down in this gorgeous location in Canada. Back then, it was actually brought all the way from Tilton, New Hampshire, where it was part of a weekend train. In the video below you can immediately spot the blue Boston&Maine 491 among the other colorful train cars.
It used to operate on the Hobo Railroad, a family-owned tourist railroad in New Hampshire’s popular White Mountain region. This year, the company is celebrating 35 years of old-fashioned train rides using restored vintage coaches. The charming Blue Caboose is no longer part of these rides, and it will most likely never roll down the rails again, but it can still be enjoyed as a unique countryside retreat with a historic allure.
It’s big enough to accommodate up to four guests, in a separate master bedroom with a queen-sized bed, plus a sofa bed. The kitchen is fully equipped, and even has a coffee maker and wine glasses, for guests to feel right at home. Although on the outside the Blue Caboose has kept its rugged, vintage look, on the inside it’s a modern home, with heating, air conditioning, HDTV, and Wi-Fi.
It’s been more than a decade since the Blue Caboose was turned into a lovely retreat, and settled down in this gorgeous location in Canada. Back then, it was actually brought all the way from Tilton, New Hampshire, where it was part of a weekend train. In the video below you can immediately spot the blue Boston&Maine 491 among the other colorful train cars.
It used to operate on the Hobo Railroad, a family-owned tourist railroad in New Hampshire’s popular White Mountain region. This year, the company is celebrating 35 years of old-fashioned train rides using restored vintage coaches. The charming Blue Caboose is no longer part of these rides, and it will most likely never roll down the rails again, but it can still be enjoyed as a unique countryside retreat with a historic allure.