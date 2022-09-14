A Luxury Vintage Train to Premier Dreamy European Journeys During the Holiday Season

The guys at AFAR are right in saying that this could be “the classiest way to indulge in Europe’s festive season.” The gorgeous navy blue Venice Simplon-Orient Express operated by Belmond is offering its exquisite travels that blend historic charm with the latest luxuries in December too, which is a first. And an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed, if you’ve got the funds for it.
The French hospitality group Accor is gearing up to launch two new spectacular trains for the Orient Express brand – one is a unique refurbishment of the original train, and the other, called The Orient Express La Dolce Vita, will be a modern reinterpretation of the famous historic train.
But there’s also the train that claims to be the pioneer and which will offer its marvelous travels in December too, for the first time. Normally, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express only runs from March to November. This time, ten routes, including the most recent one to and from Florence, will also be available throughout December.
This spectacular train is comprised of 17 vintage train cars from the 1920s and 1930s, which have been carefully restored, and brought up to date for today’s luxury standards. L’Oriental, for example, was built in Birmingham in 1927, and operated between Paris and Amsterdam. Now, it’s refitted with gorgeous black lacquer panels.
The Cote d’Azur, another gem, was “rescued” and restored by the Venice Simplon-Orient Express in 1981, after sitting for two decades in storage. Built in 1929, it’s famous for the gorgeous Lalique glass decorations.
This sophisticated train accommodates guests in historic cabins, elegant suites, and decadent grand suites that were hand-restored by acclaimed experts, now boasting lavish furniture and en-suite marble bathrooms. Gourmet dining and fancy cocktails in the bar cars are, of course, also part of the menu.
The extended service will debut with a trip from Venice to Paris on December 2, and will close on December 20, with a journey from Paris to Verona. As you can imagine, the prices match the luxury of the vintage train cars, starting at $3,410 per person.
