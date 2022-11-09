New Snuggly Double Beds Blur the Lines Between Business and Leisure Flights

One of the latest trends in commercial aviation has nothing to do with saving the planet or implementing the most advanced technical innovations. It’s all about snuggles. Yes, the business class is becoming less about business and more about comfort and closeness. The double bed feature was once available only for first class, but more operators are choosing to extend it to the business class as well.
It sounds weird, but experts say it depicts an important trend in today’s aviation – “bleisure” is a mixture of business and leisure flights. Daniel Baron, cabin designer and the managing director of the Tokyo-based airline design house LIFT Aero Design, told CNN that the recent pandemic is mostly responsible for this important shift.
People value time more, and that includes the time spent with those who are closest to them. When it comes to commercial flights, this translates to business class seats that “magically” become double beds that can accommodate couples.
This concept has been implemented for years now in first class, but things get more complicated in business class, because there’s less room available for that.
In the case of Singapore Airlines, the fully-refitted Airbus A380 fleet boast a layout with center pairs that can drop the divider approximately at waist height, while the front row seats in each section are even better, because they don’t have the center divider.
In the case of Qatar Airways, the luxury Qsuite offers the operator’s first fully lie-flat double bed, together with a bespoke turn down service. The Qsuite is available on some Qatar Airways long-haul aircraft, including the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A350, and it’s described as “Business Class like never before.” That’s because it’s a fully adaptable space that’s equally suited for work, socializing, dining, and sleep.
This new trend is still young, but reflects an important lifestyle change – people want to spend more time with family and friends even during business trips.
