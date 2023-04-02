The 50 Best Chevrolet Models of All Time (No. 10 – 1)

Established in 1911 by brothers Louis and Arthur Chevrolet and General Motors co-founder William C. Durant, Chevrolet became GM's high-volume, entry-level car division in 1918. The brand quickly morphed into one of America's greatest automakers and then developed into a giant that builds anything from sports cars to large SUVs and trucks.
The first U.S. carmaker to mass produce a sports car, the 1953 Corvette, Chevrolet also pioneered the proto-SUV market with the 1935 Suburban. But these are only two out of tens of iconic vehicles built by the Detroit-based division. To celebrate the company that gave us so many cool automobiles, we're looking at the 50 best Chevrolets of all time. Having already explored No. 50 to 11, here's part four, which includes the 10 absolute best Chevys ever built.
10. 1990 Corvette ZR1
But the ZR1 wasn't just a C4 with a beefed-up engine. It also used a Bilstein suspension system similar to that in the Porsche 959, a custom six-speed manual gearbox, and a hard-coated acrylic roof panel. Capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.4 seconds on its way to over 180 mph (290 kph), the Corvette ZR1 also set no fewer than seven international and world records verified by the FIA.
Notable achievements include running for 5,000 miles (8,047 km) at 175.7 mph (282.7 kph), driving for 12 hours at 175.5 mph (282.4 kph), and running for 24 hours at 175.8 mph (283 kph) while covering 4,221 miles (6,793 km). Discontinued in 1995, the ZR1 remained the fastest and most powerful Chevrolet until the C5 Z06 broke cover in 2001.
9. 2023 Corvette Stingray Z06
C8-generation Corvette marked a radical change in the nameplate's history by adopting a mid-engined configuration. The idea of a midship Corvette has been on Chevrolet's drawing table since the 1960s, but it took more than 50 years to morph into a production car.
By ditching the front-engined layout, the Corvette also switched segments, moving deeper into Porsche 718/911 and Audi R8 territory. It also has what it takes to give entry-level Ferraris and Lamborghinis a run for their money, albeit with less oomph and at a much more affordable sticker.
The C8 is also the first Corvette to gain a hybrid drivetrain and all-wheel drive with the E-Ray version but more importantly, it gave us the fastest and most powerful Z06. Powered by a naturally aspirated, 5.5-liter V8 rated at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of twist, the Z06 is an aerodynamic beast that reaches more than 200 mph (320 kph) and coves the quarter-mile in only 10.6 seconds.
8. 1963 Corvette Grand Sport
But things didn't go as planned. GM executives found out about the program and canceled it after Duntov built only five cars. Fortunately enough though, the Grand Sports were unleashed on the race track and scored notable results with famous drivers like Roger Penske, A. J. Foyt, Jim Hall, and Dick Guldstrand behind the steering wheel.
The cars were raced with several different engines, including a 377-cubic-inch V8 rated at a whopping 550 horsepower. All five Grand Sports survived and reside in private collections as of 2023. The 1963 racer is among the rarest and most valuable Corvettes ever built.
7. 2023 Silverado 1500
Silverado is Chevrolet's best-selling vehicle as of 2023. And the latest, fourth-generation iteration is as modern as they get, being offered with all the technology one would need in a pickup truck.
The Silverado is also available with a big variety of engines, including a fuel-efficient 2.7-liter four-cylinder good for 310 horsepower and a 3.0-liter Duramax diesel capable of 495 pound-feet (671 Nm) of torque. The V8 lineup includes both the 5.3- and 6.2-liter Ecotec3 mills rated at 355 and 420 horsepower, respectively.
The fourth-gen truck also spawned the first all-electric version of the Silverado, with a targeted range of 400 miles (644 km). The EV is scheduled to go into production in the second quarter of 2023.
6. 1963 Impala Z11
And while most of them were stock vehicles with heavy-duty suspensions and slightly beefed-up engines, some were built specifically for racing. Introduced in 1963, the Z11 was essentially a lightened Impala with a bigger, more powerful V8. Derived from the existing 409, the 427 V8 generated 430 horsepower and a staggering 575 pound-feet (780 Nm) of torque.
It was also loaded with aluminum components and it was devoid of many unnecessary features, losing about 300 pounds (136 kg) compared to the regular full-size. Needing less than five seconds to hit 60 mph and less than 11 clicks to cover the quarter-mile, the Z11 was the meanest and quickest Impala of the 1960s. And because Chevrolet built only 57 units, the Z11 is also the rarest and most expensive Impala out there.
5. 1970 Chevelle SS 454 LS6
SS 454 LS6 is also the most powerful ever created by Chevrolet thanks to the beastly LS6 V8 engine. Introduced as soon as GM lifted the 400-cubic-inch ceiling on midsize cars, the 454-cubic-inch V8 used the same block as the 360-horsepower LS5 but came with an 800-cfm Holley four-barrel carburetor and an aluminum manifold instead of the latter's Rochester Quarda Jet.
The beefy bottom end with four-bolt mains, forged steel crankshaft, forged aluminum connecting rods, and 11.25:1 compression enabled the LS6 to generate 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque, notably more than a HEMI-powered Mopar.
A monster among road-legal cars at the time, the SS 454 LS6 remained a one-year wonder as the option was discontinued in 1971. And as the Chevelle morphed into a mundane midsize during the Malaise Era, the 454 LS6 lives on as the ultimate iteration of the nameplate.
4. 1963 Corvette
So why the first-year C2 and not the later version when Chevrolet introduced the 427 big-block? Well, the 1963 Corvette stands out thanks to a couple of unique features, including hood louvers and the rear split window. With both discontinued in 1964, the first-year C2 remained a one-year wonder and a highly desirable collectible.
But of course, its much-improved handling and fuel-injected 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block, rated at 360 horsepower, were also decisive in turning it into one of the most legendary Chevrolets ever produced.
3. 2019 Corvette ZR1
C7-generation Corvette is the last front-engined iteration of the series but it's also the one that gave us the craziest supercharged variant of America's most iconic sports car. Introduced for the 2019 model year with an aggressive, race-inspired aero package developed by the company's Pratt & Miller motorsport arm, the ZR1 was a notable departure from the C4 version that made headlines in the 1990s.
That's because it came with a 6.2-liter V8 topped by a 2.6-liter Eaton supercharger, a combo that delivers an incredible 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet (969 Nm) of torque. Capable of hitting almost 215 mph (346 kph) and charging toward 60 mph in just three seconds, the ZR1 generates a whopping 950 pounds (431 kg) of downforce at top speed.
And despite being four years old as of 2023, the C7 ZR1 remains the most powerful Corvette ever created. And that won't change until Chevrolet develops the much-rumored all-electric 'Vette.
2. 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1
COPO 9561, first requested by Yenko Chevrolet, was essentially a 1969 Camaro with a Corvette L72 big-block. As word got out that the mill was available with the Camaro, several dealers jumped on the bandwagon and ordered around 1,000 examples. But it's the second COPO, number 9560, that stands out.
For starters, it came with a different, all-aluminum V8 called the ZL-1. Developed specifically for drag racing, it delivered an underrated 430 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm). Conceived by drag racer Dick Harrell for Super Stock racing and ordered through Fred Gibb Chevrolet, the ZL-1 was produced in only 69 units, which makes it one of the rarest Chevrolets from the era. Come 2023 and these rare Camaros are highly desirable and worth more than $500,000.
1. 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe
Chevrolet Tri-Five was considered a huge turning point for the company. Offered in 150, 210, and Bel Air trims, it became an instant hit, moving a whopping five million units over three model years. The lineup included everything from two-door coupes and convertibles to four-door sedans and two-door wagons.
The 1957 Bel Air Sport Coupe is the most desirable version of the Tri-Five series, as well as a highly sought-after classic, despite not being a rare car. But what makes it the best Chevrolet model of all time?
Well, it's regarded as a design icon of the 1950s and one of the vehicles that influenced the car industry until the end of the decade. It's also listed among the most beautiful cars ever built alongside legends like the Jaguar E-Type and the Ferrari 250 GTO. It also had a successful career at the drag strip, especially in the gasser era, and it still is a popular platform among hot rodders. Last but not least, it's arguably the most recognizable Chevrolet out there.