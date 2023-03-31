Straight-Piped V6-Powered Chevy Camaro Sounds Like a Trumpet

The best way to get a more sonorous experience from any car is to give it a sports exhaust system with active valves. That way you won’t ruin the driving part, because let’s face it, no matter how much fun a loud car may be, it becomes annoying on long journeys. Plus, you may not always be in the mood to listen to the soundtrack produced by the engine.
However, there are still some who think that straight-piping pretty much any model, regardless if it is on the sporty side of its class or not, is a very good idea. As a result, we’ve seen quite a few V6-powered 'muscle cars' recently being subjected to this modification. That list has now grown to include a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, sporting a 323-horsepower 3.6-liter engine, which recently paid a visit to the shop behind the Exhaust Addicts YouTube channel.
The goal was to experience the straight-piping tune on its own, and after undergoing the procedure, it proved yet again that it’s no V8. Any true petrolhead will be able to tell you that it packs a V6, no matter how loud it is. And since those in the market for a true muscle car, and by true we mean one that rocks a V8 of any kind straight from the factory, can still get a new one, then why not save up a bit and not settle for the V6. Or worse, the four-pot, which is very popular on the right side of the pond, just like the previous-gen Ford Mustang EcoBoost, due to rather hefty taxation of vehicles packing large displacement engines.
So, how do you think a straight-piped Chevrolet Camaro with a V6 lump under the hood sounds? Not that exciting, for that matter. At certain revs, it kind of sounds like a trumpet, and it’s not a soothing experience from the cockpit either. That said, we would never recommend anyone to apply this treatment to a six-cylinder car. Then again, your neighbors will hate you for doing it to any vehicle, no matter what unit breathes air from behind the grille.
The only people who will probably appreciate it are those who tend to go berserk on the throttle at the local car meet. Some of them end up in our dedicated ‘crash’ category after their prized rides have a close encounter of the third kind with all sorts of solid objects. One good example is that of a Corvette ZR1 owner, who crashed his car after a bystander told him to “get it.” You can watch the clip of that accident that we covered at the beginning of the week here, after hitting the play button on the video shared down below, of course.
