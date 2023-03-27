Video: Corvette Owner Doesn't Know He Can't Park There

We could’ve said that he pulled a Mustang, as the ‘you can’t park there, buddy’ joke is kind of old. However, it definitely suits this incident that involved one very hot version of the previous generation Chevrolet Corvette: the ZR1 by the looks of it.
Reportedly filmed over the weekend, at the Windermere Cars & Coffee event in Florida, the videos shared down below show the said ‘Vette taking a left turn, when a bystander yells “get it, buddy” at the driver. So, what do you think he did? Well, he ‘got it' so good that his prized ride is going to need a lot of TLC in order to return to its initial shine.
With the throttle pushed down to the floor, the Corvette lost traction, and shortly after, it started heading towards the curb head-first. It climbed over it, jumped in the air, and almost did a 360-turn before coming to a full stop. As for the guy who encouraged the driver to go crazy on the car, he can be heard screaming all kinds of NSFW words while rushing over to the scene of the crash.
The aftermath was predictable, as it included a couple of bent wheels, and likely some damages to the suspension and brakes too. We reckon that the underbody got a severe beating, and probably so did the front bumper, and other components. As for the good news, the man who wanted to show off his inexistent driving skills managed to walk away unharmed by the looks of it. Fortunately, there were no pedestrians in that area, or it could have been an even more tragic story.
Hopefully the driver learned not to go pedal to the metal on public roads, and to take a smaller dose of the brave pill next time. Still, in all likelihood, he will think twice before pulling such a stupid stunt in the future, as it could have ended badly for more people. But all’s well that ends well, and it was only the car that suffered; and it’s not a write-off. Guess someone up there cares about the reckless driver.
This incident is similar to another one that we covered earlier this month, involving a BMW M3. Only after losing the back end, the driver of the Bimmer kept going, confident that they can save it, despite the wet tarmac. A few moments later, they needed new pants, as the premium compact sports sedan crashed into a utility pole and took it down. There are no aftermath images of that accident, but it was much more serious than this one. We only hope that the driver exited the wreckage unscathed, and that they learned something from that painful lesson.
