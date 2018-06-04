NASA Exoplanet Travel Bureau Offers Tours of Six Planets

2019 Corvette ZR1 Crashes at Detroit Indy GP Being Driven by GM's Mark Reuss

Now that’s embarrassing! Mark Reuss , Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain for General Motors just put the pace car into the wall during the warmup lap of the Detroit Gran Prix. Ouch! #indycar #DetroitGP pic.twitter.com/IeJS8XMddj — Tate Pearson (@TateP) 3 iunie 2018 This Sunday, Detroit was home to the Verizon IndyCar Series race. As usual, GM was supplying the Corvette ZR1 that was supposed to pace the drivers at various times during the race. Only that this time the carmaker decided to supply the GP with the pace car driver as well, non other than GM’s vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, Mark Reuss.As the man was driving the ‘Vette on the track in the beginning of the race, the car lost traction and slammed into the Turn 2 wall - video below -. According to IndyStar , the reasons for the crash have not been entirely established, but a number of factors contributed to the mishap from which Reuss escaped unharmed, but disappointed."We are thankful that there were no serious injuries. Both the pace car driver and the series official were taken to the infield care center, where they were checked, cleared and released," Chevrolet said in a statement.“It is unfortunate that this incident happened. Many factors contributed, including weather and track conditions. The car’s safety systems performed as expected."The idea that the executive might not be solely at fault for the crash is supported by championship leader Will Power, who said the turn where the crash took place is very tricky one and it might have fooled anyone. Power did not know who was behind the wheel of the pace car.Following the crash, the race was delayed for about thirty minutes to allow safety crews to eliminate the debris. Only Alexander Rossi’s car navigated its way through the debris before all other racers stopped behind the damaged pace car.