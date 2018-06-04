autoevolution
 

2019 Corvette ZR1 Crashes at Detroit Indy GP Being Driven by GM's Mark Reuss

4 Jun 2018
Whenever a high profile executive in the auto industry crashes a car, tons of virtual ink are wasted on detailing the whys and hows. But what’s left to say when such an event occurs in front of crowds and TV cameras?
This Sunday, Detroit was home to the Verizon IndyCar Series race. As usual, GM was supplying the Corvette ZR1 that was supposed to pace the drivers at various times during the race. Only that this time the carmaker decided to supply the GP with the pace car driver as well, non other than GM’s vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, Mark Reuss.

As the man was driving the ‘Vette on the track in the beginning of the race, the car lost traction and slammed into the Turn 2 wall - video below -. According to IndyStar, the reasons for the crash have not been entirely established, but a number of factors contributed to the mishap from which Reuss escaped unharmed, but disappointed.

"We are thankful that there were no serious injuries. Both the pace car driver and the series official were taken to the infield care center, where they were checked, cleared and released," Chevrolet said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that this incident happened. Many factors contributed, including weather and track conditions. The car’s safety systems performed as expected."

The idea that the executive might not be solely at fault for the crash is supported by championship leader Will Power, who said the turn where the crash took place is very tricky one and it might have fooled anyone. Power did not know who was behind the wheel of the pace car.

Following the crash, the race was delayed for about thirty minutes to allow safety crews to eliminate the debris. Only Alexander Rossi’s car navigated its way through the debris before all other racers stopped behind the damaged pace car.
