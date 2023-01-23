Tesla Model S Crashes and Burns, U.S. Firefighters Had No Clue How to Put the Fire Out

Statistics indicate that electric vehicles are less likely to catch fire than their ICE counterparts. Nevertheless, fires do occur, and when they do, they are among the nastiest the firefighters have ever seen. Knowing how to efficiently put them out is a must and requires proper training.
Vehicle fires are not that common but tend to stick for longer in people’s minds. The reason why they are so emotionally charged is that they are rare. Think of airline crashes, which only happen rarely, and yet garner a lot of attention. According to statistics, EV fires are even more unusual because there aren’t so many electric cars on the road. Besides that, electric vehicles are less prone to catching fire if we’re to believe what experts tell us.
Nevertheless, EV fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish, which poses both a challenge and a threat to firefighters. The flammable electrolytes inside Li-Ion batteries usually combust when the battery heat increases past a certain level, a process called thermal runaway. And because the chemical reactions inside the cells release a lot of oxygen, the fire can be self-sustained even when there’s no air. A Li-ion battery can literally burn underwater, although water can help lower the battery temperature, which is the only thing that can stop the thermal runaway reaction.
As electric vehicles are becoming widespread, the number of EV fires is also increasing, and knowing how to extinguish them efficiently is a must for firefighting crews. Several recent fires in the U.S. show that fire departments have few clues about how to deal with EV fires. Some fire departments use huge amounts of water until the fire is out, while others just let it burn itself out.
In a recent crash in Wakefield, Massachusetts, a Tesla's battery was pierced during the car removal process, which caused it to burst into flames. The firefighters needed two and a half hours and 20,000 gallons (75,710 liters) of water to extinguish the fire. Wakefield Fire Chief Tom Purcell admitted that the department doesn’t have a procedure for extinguishing EV fires, and they act on instinct. Moreover, they share information with other departments whenever an EV fire occurs.
“If those battery packs go into thermal runaway, which is just a chemical reaction, then they get super-heated, and they run away,” Wakefield Fire Chief Tom Purcell explains to CBS Boston. “You can’t put them out. They don’t go out. They reignite. And they release tremendously toxic gases.”
While seeking advice from other jurisdictions is a sane thing, the U.S. needs to do more to train firefighters on how to respond to EV fires. The EV adoption rate in the U.S. is only now catching up with the rest of the world. China and Europe have far more EVs on the road, and the fire departments are more experienced in dealing with EV fires.
In Europe, for instance, the burning EVs are submerged in a tank of water, where they can cool down. This means that fire departments across Europe have access to mobile pools to contain a burning EV. The procedure also limits the amount of harmful gas released into the atmosphere during a battery fire.
