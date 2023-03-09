BMW M3 Powerslides Into Pole Making Mustang Owners Proud in Face-Palm Crash

The BMW M3 is a fine performer on twisty roads, on the condition that it has a talented driver behind the wheel. However, the owner of this green copy still needs to work on their skill, as they crashed their fun ride while powersliding in the wet.
A short video shared on social media by supercar.fails earlier in the week shows the premium compact sport sedan taking a right. You can hear the engine revving, and you can see the car going sideways. Confident that they can save the brown-pants moment, the driver kept their right foot on the gas pedal, yet that turned out to be a bad decision.
Moments later, the German machine powerslides its way into a utility pole, taking it down, just as a Dodge pulls up. No images of the aftermath were released as far as we can tell, but it is obvious that the BMW M3 in question is going to need some serious repairs in order to return to its original shine. Hopefully, the driver walked away unharmed from the crash and will think twice before abusing the right pedal in the future. We’d also recommend going easy on the brave pill next time, as it can have disastrous consequences on the integrity of any vehicle, not to mention passers-by.
Such incidents are definitely not unheard of, and most of the time, they involve Ford Mustangs, Dodge Challengers, and Chargers, often with the ubiquitous Hellcat motor under the hood, Chevy Camaros, and the occasional BMW, with their drivers wanting to show off their inexistent skills. Thus, we have to remind you to keep your throttle-abusing stunts away from public roads, as everything can turn into a nightmare in a blink of an eye. This is a lesson learned the hard way by the person sitting in the driver’s seat of the said BMW M3, who is pretty much the target audience for the xDrive versions of full-blown M cars. Mind you, the all-wheel drive system can be overridden.
Speaking of that, a BMW M3 Competition xDrive will set you back a minimum of $82,600 in our market. The normal rear-wheel drive M3 Competition, which enjoys the same 503 hp, and is four tenths slower to 60 mph (97 kph) from zero, taking 3.8 seconds for the sprint, carries an MSRP of $78,600. For the entry-level variant, which comes with 473 hp, capable of dealing with the acceleration in 4.1 seconds, you will have to fork out at least $74,300, before destination, handling, dealer fees, and options. The fixed-roof version of the BMW M4 comes in the exact same configurations, and it is joined by an open-top variant offered in the Competition xDrive flavor only.
