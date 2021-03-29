First 2021 BMW M3 Competition Has Already Been Wrecked

The launch of the M3 and M4 was unlike anything we've seen from BMW. Within a few days, YouTube was filled with every type of content imaginable, and about a week later, people were buying them. Also, we now have what we believe to be the first crash.
BMW crashes are a kind of tradition, especially when you're talking about rear-driven M models. It used to happen with the M5, and was also pretty common during the E90 and F80 eras (the last two M3 models). But now we have the first 2021 model being destroyed.
We found the video on a Russian page and it's tagged to a person from Croatia. Either way, this looks like something Russian mechanic Arthur Tussik could fix. We want to make jokes about careless drivers wrecking an expensive car, but BMW probably expected this to happen during the launch of the most powerful M3 ever.
The last generation sports sedan was quite snappy, especially in the beginning. The turbo boost would suddenly build up and you'd have a savage machine that would try to push you into the closest tree. From what we gather, the all-new 2021 BMW M3 isn't like that, as its handling is a little more predictable.
But there's a system that gives you points for how good your drifts are. It's addicting, and there's no way of stopping people from using it on the road. Thus, we expect many more crashes like this one, perhaps even more severe ones.
As for the damage, it's not horrible. Based on the scratches all over the body, the M3 went off the road, smashed up its bumper, hood and got scratches down the sides. At least one of the wheels has disintegrated, but the airbags somehow weren't deployed. The damage is pretty cosmetic, which is not to say it will be cheap to fix. Somebody is probably losing BMW press test drive privileges over this.
We found the video on a Russian page and it's tagged to a person from Croatia. Either way, this looks like something Russian mechanic Arthur Tussik could fix. We want to make jokes about careless drivers wrecking an expensive car, but BMW probably expected this to happen during the launch of the most powerful M3 ever.
The last generation sports sedan was quite snappy, especially in the beginning. The turbo boost would suddenly build up and you'd have a savage machine that would try to push you into the closest tree. From what we gather, the all-new 2021 BMW M3 isn't like that, as its handling is a little more predictable.
But there's a system that gives you points for how good your drifts are. It's addicting, and there's no way of stopping people from using it on the road. Thus, we expect many more crashes like this one, perhaps even more severe ones.
As for the damage, it's not horrible. Based on the scratches all over the body, the M3 went off the road, smashed up its bumper, hood and got scratches down the sides. At least one of the wheels has disintegrated, but the airbags somehow weren't deployed. The damage is pretty cosmetic, which is not to say it will be cheap to fix. Somebody is probably losing BMW press test drive privileges over this.