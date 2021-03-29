4 BMW M3 Touring Snow Drifting Is a Fantasy Fulfilled, No Manual or RWD Available

Audi R8 V10 Spyder Gated Manual Acceleration Is Pure Joy

As you probably know, it's difficult to get a manual in a fast sports car, let alone a supercar. Sure, modern auto gearboxes are faster, but a stick can add an extra layer of enjoyment.Of course, manual supercars used to be quite common, but by the time the R8 came out, F1-style paddle shifters were already the next big thing. And we're still not sure why Audi offered a stick, because it's not like they had a long line of quattro supercars that came before this.By the time the second-gen R8 was ready, it was already looking clear that the 6-speed was dead. During the facelift years of the Mk1, over 95% of all the orders came with the S Tronic gearbox. Maybe if there was heritage behind it, things would have been different.Speaking of heritage, the top-end Porsche 911 models are the closest to a manual supercar right now. And the Germans have made a number of innovations to keep the conventional gearbox relevant, which customers do appreciate.As far as other brands are concerned, if you wanted a Ferrari that doesn't do shifting for you, the last one was the 599 GTB. Reports indicate that only about 30 units were ever made, and Nicholas Cage reportedly had one. Manual Lamborghinis died with the Murcielago LP640 and the Gallardo LP560 , which set quite a few world records (twin-turbo ones) thanks to the sturdy manual.Over the past few weeks, the Dutch channel AutoTopNL released three videos shot with an R8 V10 Spyder manual supercar. They include everything from tunnel runs to hard acceleration on the autobahn and some leisurely weekend driving.