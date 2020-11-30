Ferrari GTC4 Lusso Wreck Gets Fixed by Russian Mechanic

The cheapest used Ferrari GTC4 Lusso in Europe is about €140,000. Meanwhile, you can get a wrecked example for about half the price. But is it wise to drive a supercar that's been beaten to a pulp and hammered back into shape?
Russian Mechanic Arthur really scared us with the last featured build. He revived a Porsche 911 Turbo S, which was a noble gesture. But the horsepower monster ended up being Frankenstein's monster, chopped right down the middle.
This Ferrari wreck looks a little better. It's not going to end up as two cars glued together. But fixing rear quarters on a coupe always looks weird. As usual, the video starts with a quick inspection of the damage and what needs to be fixed.
Other than the front end, the only major repair is the right rear quarter and door. The mechanic sets about disassembling and removing mangled metal. The whole car is made of aluminum, which might make things more difficult.
After taking off the outer wing, Arthur finds more substructures that have been mangled up. For example, the door pillar isn't straight and needs to be taken off the car and hammered into shape. After this, we fresh fender tub and supporting structures, as well as a primaried spare rear wing. Where do you even go to get Ferrari spares?
The repairs certainly look better than the Porsche, in the sense that they're not prone to killing you if anything fails. We just find it a little amusing that this expensive-looking Italian exotic has some bodywork which is held in place with adhesive squirted out a cheap sealant gun, like the one you'd use to do the caulking around the house.
Fixing the front is as simple as screwing a fresh fender. When that's off, we get a look at how different the Lusso is from a normal car. Ferrari really did try to make it as light as possible.
This Ferrari wreck looks a little better. It's not going to end up as two cars glued together. But fixing rear quarters on a coupe always looks weird. As usual, the video starts with a quick inspection of the damage and what needs to be fixed.
Other than the front end, the only major repair is the right rear quarter and door. The mechanic sets about disassembling and removing mangled metal. The whole car is made of aluminum, which might make things more difficult.
After taking off the outer wing, Arthur finds more substructures that have been mangled up. For example, the door pillar isn't straight and needs to be taken off the car and hammered into shape. After this, we fresh fender tub and supporting structures, as well as a primaried spare rear wing. Where do you even go to get Ferrari spares?
The repairs certainly look better than the Porsche, in the sense that they're not prone to killing you if anything fails. We just find it a little amusing that this expensive-looking Italian exotic has some bodywork which is held in place with adhesive squirted out a cheap sealant gun, like the one you'd use to do the caulking around the house.
Fixing the front is as simple as screwing a fresh fender. When that's off, we get a look at how different the Lusso is from a normal car. Ferrari really did try to make it as light as possible.