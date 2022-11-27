1,800-Mile Corvette ZR1 Is Highly Desirable, Could Set a New Auction Record

Browsing through the classifieds is always a bad idea if you want to avoid spending money at any given time. Because you're bound to come across something that will have you itching to get a part of the action. Still, it feels like more and more people are signing up for auctions. Some hope they'll find their dream car, and others are just there to make a profit. Either way, bidding on cars can easily turn into an addiction.

9 photos