1,800-Mile Corvette ZR1 Is Highly Desirable, Could Set a New Auction Record

Browsing through the classifieds is always a bad idea if you want to avoid spending money at any given time. Because you're bound to come across something that will have you itching to get a part of the action. Still, it feels like more and more people are signing up for auctions. Some hope they'll find their dream car, and others are just there to make a profit. Either way, bidding on cars can easily turn into an addiction.
Earlier this month we looked at BaT's auction history for the 2019 Corvette ZR1. At that point, the most expensive ZR1 on the auction website went for $215,000. But that record was shattered soon after we published our story. Someone paid $241,000 for a Torch Red model with 4,000 miles on it and a seven-speed manual gearbox. Our initial prediction was that ZR1s would be changing hands for more than $300,000 by 2025, but now it feels like that moment might come sooner than expected.
And there's more evidence to support that claim. Just recently, someone listed another ZR1, and this one has only been driven for 1,800 miles (2,896 km). There are only two other ZR1s listed this year that have had fewer miles on their odometers. You're looking at a Shadow Gray Metallic model, 165 of which were built in total.
So it's not as rare as an Admiral Blue ZR1, but it's certainly less likely to see one of these than you would a Sebring Orange model. It's one highly desirable machine as it's equipped with the 3ZR Premium Equipment Group, the ZTK Track Performance Package, and a seven-speed manual gearbox to top things off! Reportedly, Chevrolet only built 448 ZTK M7 ZR1s. And about 160 of those were finished in Sebring Orange.
You probably already know the performance specs of this beast, and we don't need to remind you that Jim Mero drove one of these at the Nürburgring a few years ago. Even though GM never officially released the lap time, this thing should be capable of achieving sub-seven-minute laps around the 12.94 miles (20.83 km) track. The seller has changed the engine oil so that whoever takes delivery of this car can enjoy it thoroughly. It's not all perfect, as there are some scratches on the underside of the front splitter. But that's not a deal breaker by any means.
The interesting part is that the auction is still six days away from coming to an end. Even so, there are three bids so far and the highest one stands at $155,000. All things considered, this car is likely to sell for more than $200,000. But the big question on everyone's minds is: will it set a new BaT record in the process?
And there's more evidence to support that claim. Just recently, someone listed another ZR1, and this one has only been driven for 1,800 miles (2,896 km). There are only two other ZR1s listed this year that have had fewer miles on their odometers. You're looking at a Shadow Gray Metallic model, 165 of which were built in total.
So it's not as rare as an Admiral Blue ZR1, but it's certainly less likely to see one of these than you would a Sebring Orange model. It's one highly desirable machine as it's equipped with the 3ZR Premium Equipment Group, the ZTK Track Performance Package, and a seven-speed manual gearbox to top things off! Reportedly, Chevrolet only built 448 ZTK M7 ZR1s. And about 160 of those were finished in Sebring Orange.
You probably already know the performance specs of this beast, and we don't need to remind you that Jim Mero drove one of these at the Nürburgring a few years ago. Even though GM never officially released the lap time, this thing should be capable of achieving sub-seven-minute laps around the 12.94 miles (20.83 km) track. The seller has changed the engine oil so that whoever takes delivery of this car can enjoy it thoroughly. It's not all perfect, as there are some scratches on the underside of the front splitter. But that's not a deal breaker by any means.
The interesting part is that the auction is still six days away from coming to an end. Even so, there are three bids so far and the highest one stands at $155,000. All things considered, this car is likely to sell for more than $200,000. But the big question on everyone's minds is: will it set a new BaT record in the process?