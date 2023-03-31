Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Races Chevy Camaro ZL1, Hulk Gets Smashed

You know, I used to dislike seeing cars that don’t share many similarities go at it in a straight line. I would think to myself that it’s not fair – why should something that’s heavier and a lot less aerodynamic be forced to battle a much sportier foe? Nowadays that’s a moot point, because regardless of size and design, modern cars tend to produce so much power, you can literally race almost any car against any opponent.

8 photos Photo: YouTube screenshot