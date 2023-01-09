Challenger Hellcat Drags Camaro ZL1 and BMW M3, Someone Is in for a Big Surprise!

Everybody (including yours truly) is incessantly rumbling about the upcoming paradigm change across the pony and muscle car landscape. But the future is now, already.
True, there are a lot of great expectations and some major fears going forward. Stellantis has directed its American brands to turn a blind eye toward the ICE legacy going forward, and Dodge had to comply. So, it will kill off the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger after those collectible seven ‘Last Call’ special edition variants and the end of 2023 model year production.
Instead, the series variant of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept will get a taste of the Banshee EV lifestyle and no less than nine different power levels. Meanwhile, the 2024 Ford Mustang might carry the ICE banner alone soon, as there is still no official word about what is going to happen with the Chevy Camaro past the 2024MY. Only the rumor mill is aching to find out if its sub-brand rumors of the EV variety are valid for this iconic nameplate alongside the Corvette sedan and SUV.
Anyway, the truth is we still have some time left to at least check out traditional quarter-mile dragstrip brawls of the Mopar versus GM variety. And then also season them with a little bit of America vs. Import wars, just for good measure. And it is all courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has a nice set of skirmishes that occurred at the Orlando Speed World Dragway (and were uploaded on January 7).
The rather dark and menacing racetrack in Orlando, Florida was graced with an equally dark and menacing Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in the left lane and Chevy Camaro ZL1 in the right one. The race was a nice one, as the ZL1 seemed to get ahead first, but the SRT got a clean start and swiftly moved ahead for a 10.8 versus 11.53s ET finish. But that was just the appetizer.
Secondly, from the 0:45 mark, the winning Hellcat (now sitting to the right) met a black BMW M3 Competition (either of the F80 or, more likely, of the G80 variety – but feel free to correct me if I am wrong). And this time the Mopar driver nailed an even better start, seemingly ready to take another win for the Dodge fans. Alas, that was just a ruse, as the BMW driver played catch-up and didn’t stop until it turned into a “brain-blowing machine!” as per a fan’s true words.
Hence, the Bavarian (which was probably tuned, let us be frank about the aftermarket secret) shamed the Mopar with a 10.10s victory against the solid 10.77s effort. As a bonus, do watch until the end, as the BMW next dips below the 10s and even into the mid-nines!
