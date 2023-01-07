This Drag Race Is So Small, You'll Need a Magnifying Glass To See It

Leave it up to Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel to make our Saturdays entertaining. This time, he brought some of the wackiest three-wheeled cars (if you can call them that) anyone has probably seen. While this 1/4-mile event isn't your usual Aventador SVJ versus Bugatti Chiron type of race, it will at least tickle your funny bone. Now let's meet our mini-contestants.
First off, looking like a ripe banana with flashlights, we have the Reliant Regal. This vehicle was an icon during the 1980s in the UK because it was heavily used in British comedy shows like "Only Fools and Horses." This one is made to look like the one that starred in it.
Before you burst out laughing, know that, in 2007, one such model used in the TV series sold for no less than $72,710, or £44,000. Adjusted to the current inflation, that would mean roughly $104,505.
Spec-wise, it's packing a 52ci (848cc) four-cylinder engine that can deliver a whopping 36.7 hp (37.2 ps), and IT weighs 981 lbs. (445 kg).
Next up, it's the smallest production car in the world, the Peel P50. This one brought a 3ci (49cc) one-cylinder engine capable of delivering an astounding 4.1 hp (4.2 ps). It also has one gear.
The Tuk Tuk is a motorized version of a rickshaw, which in turn is a two-wheeled vehicle typically drawn by one or two "drivers." You might have seen them roaming in the Asian parts of the world. They use 100% clean regenerable energy.
This one came packing a 12.2ci (200c) four-stroke engine that can produce a blistering 3.9 hp (4 ps). It looks like it can't hold a candle to the Peel's 4.1 hp (4.2 ps), at least in theory.
Straight out from the 1950s Italian movies, we have the Piaggio Ape Calessino that can deliver 11.8 hp (12ps). Then, there's the classic 1957 BMW Isetta that came boasting two wheels in the front, and one at the rear.
This microcar was first introduced to the world in 1953, but the BMW model came out two years later in 1955. Because it's egg-shaped, it was dubbed "The Bubble Car." Production lasted until 1962. It has a 15.2ci (250cc) engine that can output 11.8 hp (12ps), just as much as the Piaggio.
As it stands, this race seems to be a classic in the making. It should be at least a contender for the funniest one from 2023, even though it's barely the first week of January.
Now, during the first blistering-fast race, the Peel P50 sadly couldn't get things into gear (literally), and after about 50 ft. (15m), it was out of this wacky race because the chain had come off. On the other side of things, the ripe banana-looking Reliant Regal was leading like nobody's business. The Tuk Tuk came in second place, the BMW Isetta in third, and finally, the Piaggo in fourth.
The second time around, nothing changed in terms of results, but after it won the race again, the Reliant Regal died, serving its country with honor. It managed to win the entire day, finishing in 22.0 seconds. The Tuk Tuk that took (pun intended) second place overall did it in 33.0s.
The Isetta was a bit slower and crossed the line in 33.4 seconds, and the Piaggio in 41.6 seconds. As for the Peel P50... rumor has it it's still on the drag strip trying to finish, all by itself.
