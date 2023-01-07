This Drag Race Is So Small, You'll Need a Magnifying Glass To See It

Leave it up to Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel to make our Saturdays entertaining. This time, he brought some of the wackiest three-wheeled cars (if you can call them that) anyone has probably seen. While this 1/4-mile event isn't your usual Aventador SVJ versus Bugatti Chiron type of race, it will at least tickle your funny bone. Now let's meet our mini-contestants.

14 photos